Enermax MaxTytan 1250W PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: 117.6A (113.1%), 11.94V 5V: 34.2A (171%), 5.03V 3.3V: 34.85A (174.25%), 3.14V 5VSB: 5.8A (193.3%), >50mV Ripple, 4.9V OPP 1487.92W (119%) OTP ✓ (175°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

This PSU includes all of the protection features we'd expect, though OCP's triggering points on the minor rails and 5VSB are set pretty high.

OPP is configured at normal levels, while OTP is set quite high because this PSU includes a semi-passive mode. The power-good signal is accurate, and we observe surge and inrush current protection, both of which are expected from modern PSUs.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content