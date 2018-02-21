Enermax MaxTytan 1250W PSU Review

Protection Features
Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.
|OCP
|12V: 117.6A (113.1%), 11.94V 5V: 34.2A (171%), 5.03V 3.3V: 34.85A (174.25%), 3.14V 5VSB: 5.8A (193.3%), >50mV Ripple, 4.9V
|OPP
|1487.92W (119%)
|OTP
|✓ (175°C @ secondary side)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay
This PSU includes all of the protection features we'd expect, though OCP's triggering points on the minor rails and 5VSB are set pretty high.
OPP is configured at normal levels, while OTP is set quite high because this PSU includes a semi-passive mode. The power-good signal is accurate, and we observe surge and inrush current protection, both of which are expected from modern PSUs.
