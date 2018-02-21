Enermax MaxTytan 1250W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the EDT1250EWT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|15.1mV
|7.9mV
|5.9mV
|5.7mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|23.3mV
|8.3mV
|6.3mV
|7.1mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|31.5mV
|9.5mV
|7.0mV
|9.1mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|35.6mV
|10.5mV
|7.4mV
|10.8mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|41.0mV
|11.4mV
|8.3mV
|12.6mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|32.3mV
|12.4mV
|9.3mV
|13.8mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|33.5mV
|13.6mV
|10.3mV
|15.7mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|29.5mV
|15.1mV
|10.8mV
|16.0mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|27.9mV
|14.6mV
|11.3mV
|17.0mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|30.3mV
|17.5mV
|14.7mV
|21.4mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|32.0mV
|16.7mV
|12.4mV
|20.9mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|14.4mV
|13.2mV
|9.0mV
|4.9mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|29.1mV
|13.7mV
|12.0mV
|22.1mV
|Pass
From 30% up to 50% load, we notice an increase in the +12V rail's ripple. But because ripple stays low in all cases, this strange behavior is nothing to worry about. In general, ripple suppression is pretty good; it's just not as good as in Super Flower's or Seasonic's top implementations. Enermax doesn't use in-cable caps like Super Flower does, and we don't see a reason to add them since our measurements are good enough.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content