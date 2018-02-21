Enermax MaxTytan 1250W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the EDT1250EWT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 15.1mV 7.9mV 5.9mV 5.7mV Pass 20% Load 23.3mV 8.3mV 6.3mV 7.1mV Pass 30% Load 31.5mV 9.5mV 7.0mV 9.1mV Pass 40% Load 35.6mV 10.5mV 7.4mV 10.8mV Pass 50% Load 41.0mV 11.4mV 8.3mV 12.6mV Pass 60% Load 32.3mV 12.4mV 9.3mV 13.8mV Pass 70% Load 33.5mV 13.6mV 10.3mV 15.7mV Pass 80% Load 29.5mV 15.1mV 10.8mV 16.0mV Pass 90% Load 27.9mV 14.6mV 11.3mV 17.0mV Pass 100% Load 30.3mV 17.5mV 14.7mV 21.4mV Pass 110% Load 32.0mV 16.7mV 12.4mV 20.9mV Pass Cross-Load 1 14.4mV 13.2mV 9.0mV 4.9mV Pass Cross-Load 2 29.1mV 13.7mV 12.0mV 22.1mV Pass

From 30% up to 50% load, we notice an increase in the +12V rail's ripple. But because ripple stays low in all cases, this strange behavior is nothing to worry about. In general, ripple suppression is pretty good; it's just not as good as in Super Flower's or Seasonic's top implementations. Enermax doesn't use in-cable caps like Super Flower does, and we don't see a reason to add them since our measurements are good enough.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

