Enermax MaxTytan 1250W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the EDT1250EWT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load15.1mV7.9mV5.9mV5.7mVPass
20% Load23.3mV8.3mV6.3mV7.1mVPass
30% Load31.5mV9.5mV7.0mV9.1mVPass
40% Load35.6mV10.5mV7.4mV10.8mVPass
50% Load41.0mV11.4mV8.3mV12.6mVPass
60% Load32.3mV12.4mV9.3mV13.8mVPass
70% Load33.5mV13.6mV10.3mV15.7mVPass
80% Load29.5mV15.1mV10.8mV16.0mVPass
90% Load27.9mV14.6mV11.3mV17.0mVPass
100% Load30.3mV17.5mV14.7mV21.4mVPass
110% Load32.0mV16.7mV12.4mV20.9mVPass
Cross-Load 114.4mV13.2mV9.0mV4.9mVPass
Cross-Load 229.1mV13.7mV12.0mV22.1mVPass
From 30% up to 50% load, we notice an increase in the +12V rail's ripple. But because ripple stays low in all cases, this strange behavior is nothing to worry about. In general, ripple suppression is pretty good; it's just not as good as in Super Flower's or Seasonic's top implementations. Enermax doesn't use in-cable caps like Super Flower does, and we don't see a reason to add them since our measurements are good enough.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

