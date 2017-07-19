Enermax Revolution SFX 650W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

FSP SDA600

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

This PSU's hold-up time is really low. We know that it's an SFX unit with limited space for a large PFC bulk cap, but a mere 7.9ms measurement is a shame. Thankfully the power-good signal is accurate, but it is dead low as well.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The inrush current is low with 115V input and at normal levels with 230V.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the ERV650SWT's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.555A 1.985A 1.988A 0.996A 64.791 84.840% 1390 RPM 22.7 dB(A) 38.15°C 0.963 12.148V 5.040V 3.317V 5.025V 76.367 44.28°C 115.13V 2 8.155A 2.981A 2.991A 1.196A 129.809 88.881% 1585 RPM 25.1 dB(A) 38.53°C 0.970 12.131V 5.030V 3.307V 5.012V 146.048 45.45°C 115.13V 3 13.109A 3.488A 3.514A 1.397A 194.905 90.080% 1875 RPM 29.3 dB(A) 39.40°C 0.981 12.115V 5.021V 3.298V 5.001V 216.368 46.54°C 115.12V 4 18.066A 3.990A 4.011A 1.601A 259.783 90.386% 2130 RPM 32.8 dB(A) 39.45°C 0.986 12.100V 5.013V 3.289V 4.991V 287.414 46.77°C 115.12V 5 22.698A 4.990A 5.029A 1.806A 324.727 90.144% 2420 RPM 36.5 dB(A) 40.04°C 0.989 12.084V 5.003V 3.278V 4.980V 360.230 47.43°C 115.11V 6 27.299A 6.012A 6.055A 2.011A 389.724 89.239% 3060 RPM 40.7 dB(A) 40.59°C 0.989 12.086V 4.991V 3.268V 4.970V 436.718 48.27°C 115.11V 7 31.948A 7.020A 7.091A 2.216A 454.622 88.598% 3450 RPM 43.8 dB(A) 41.90°C 0.991 12.069V 4.981V 3.256V 4.958V 513.129 50.12°C 115.11V 8 36.610A 8.050A 8.133A 2.425A 519.658 87.876% 3720 RPM 46.5 dB(A) 42.48°C 0.992 12.053V 4.970V 3.245V 4.947V 591.354 51.74°C 115.10V 9 41.710A 8.567A 8.681A 2.426A 584.691 87.165% 3720 RPM 46.5 dB(A) 44.16°C 0.992 12.038V 4.962V 3.236V 4.940V 670.785 54.01°C 115.10V 10 46.568A 9.086A 9.208A 3.049A 649.537 86.255% 3720 RPM 46.5 dB(A) 44.98°C 0.993 12.022V 4.953V 3.225V 4.919V 753.044 56.03°C 115.10V 11 52.018A 9.100A 9.231A 3.051A 714.476 85.316% 3720 RPM 46.5 dB(A) 46.15°C 0.994 12.011V 4.946V 3.217V 4.911V 837.445 60.17°C 115.09V CL1 0.100A 11.017A 11.006A 0.005A 92.774 81.967% 2780 RPM 38.9 dB(A) 43.03°C 0.963 12.121V 4.991V 3.321V 5.032V 113.185 57.09°C 115.14V CL2 54.117A 1.003A 1.002A 0.005A 659.022 87.391% 2780 RPM 38.9 dB(A) 44.17°C 0.993 12.025V 4.970V 3.249V 4.975V 754.108 57.76°C 115.05V

Load regulation at +12V is decent, but it comes nowhere near the performance of Corsair's SF600 or FSP's Dagger 600W. At 5V, the load regulation performance is better, and at 3.3V and 5VSB it stays within 3%.

The ERV650SWT's efficiency falls in line with 80 PLUS' Gold requirements in the 20% and 50% load tests, but comes up short in our full load test, which we conduct at high operating temperatures.

At loads higher than 60% of its maximum capacity, this PSU's fan is loud. That's expected, given the demands of our test procedure and the fan's 80mm diameter. It needs to spin at high RPM in order to push adequate airflow.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content