Enermax Revolution SFX 650W PSU Review

By

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

FSP SDA600

SilverStone SX600-G

Corsair SF600

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

This PSU's hold-up time is really low. We know that it's an SFX unit with limited space for a large PFC bulk cap, but a mere 7.9ms measurement is a shame. Thankfully the power-good signal is accurate, but it is dead low as well.

Inrush Current

The inrush current is low with 115V input and at normal levels with 230V.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the ERV650SWT's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedFan NoiseTemps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
13.555A1.985A1.988A0.996A64.79184.840%1390 RPM22.7 dB(A)38.15°C0.963
12.148V5.040V3.317V5.025V76.36744.28°C115.13V
28.155A2.981A2.991A1.196A129.80988.881%1585 RPM25.1 dB(A)38.53°C0.970
12.131V5.030V3.307V5.012V146.04845.45°C115.13V
313.109A3.488A3.514A1.397A194.90590.080%1875 RPM29.3 dB(A)39.40°C0.981
12.115V5.021V3.298V5.001V216.36846.54°C115.12V
418.066A3.990A4.011A1.601A259.78390.386%2130 RPM32.8 dB(A)39.45°C0.986
12.100V5.013V3.289V4.991V287.41446.77°C115.12V
522.698A4.990A5.029A1.806A324.72790.144%2420 RPM36.5 dB(A)40.04°C0.989
12.084V5.003V3.278V4.980V360.23047.43°C115.11V
627.299A6.012A6.055A2.011A389.72489.239%3060 RPM40.7 dB(A)40.59°C0.989
12.086V4.991V3.268V4.970V436.71848.27°C115.11V
731.948A7.020A7.091A2.216A454.62288.598%3450 RPM43.8 dB(A)41.90°C0.991
12.069V4.981V3.256V4.958V513.12950.12°C115.11V
836.610A8.050A8.133A2.425A519.65887.876%3720 RPM46.5 dB(A)42.48°C0.992
12.053V4.970V3.245V4.947V591.35451.74°C115.10V
941.710A8.567A8.681A2.426A584.69187.165%3720 RPM46.5 dB(A)44.16°C0.992
12.038V4.962V3.236V4.940V670.78554.01°C115.10V
1046.568A9.086A9.208A3.049A649.53786.255%3720 RPM46.5 dB(A)44.98°C0.993
12.022V4.953V3.225V4.919V753.04456.03°C115.10V
1152.018A9.100A9.231A3.051A714.47685.316%3720 RPM46.5 dB(A)46.15°C0.994
12.011V4.946V3.217V4.911V837.44560.17°C115.09V
CL10.100A11.017A11.006A0.005A92.77481.967%2780 RPM38.9 dB(A)43.03°C0.963
12.121V4.991V3.321V5.032V113.18557.09°C115.14V
CL254.117A1.003A1.002A0.005A659.02287.391%2780 RPM38.9 dB(A)44.17°C0.993
12.025V4.970V3.249V4.975V754.10857.76°C115.05V

Load regulation at +12V is decent, but it comes nowhere near the performance of Corsair's SF600 or FSP's Dagger 600W. At 5V, the load regulation performance is better, and at 3.3V and 5VSB it stays within 3%.

The ERV650SWT's efficiency falls in line with 80 PLUS' Gold requirements in the 20% and 50% load tests, but comes up short in our full load test, which we conduct at high operating temperatures.

At loads higher than 60% of its maximum capacity, this PSU's fan is loud. That's expected, given the demands of our test procedure and the fan's 80mm diameter. It needs to spin at high RPM in order to push adequate airflow.


  • shrapnel_indie 19 July 2017 13:38
    How many motherboards require more than one EPS connector in the entry to enthusiast level motherboards (excluding server boards)? How many server boards? How many enthusiasts actually use server boards?

    IMHO, if a PSU has 1 or 2 EPS connectors shouldn't be a pro or con as the vast majority of boards used from entry level to enthusiast only really requires one connector. Server boards are a different matter. IMHO, just making a clear note how many EPS connectors should be good enough.
  • TMTOWTSAC 19 July 2017 17:56
    I can see wanting more than 2 PCIe of course, but how many SFX models come with 2 EPS? How many dual CPU micro atx mobos are there anyway?
  • Ne0Wolf7 19 July 2017 18:31
    Why would you ever want there not to be a power switch? I use mine all the time... It seems like such a simple thing to add too.
  • 10tacle 19 July 2017 20:19
    ^^That's the first thing I noticed in the pictures. I use mine on occasion too, especially when getting lockups during overclock testing. Flicking a switch is a lot more convenient than reaching around and unplugging and making sure the cable doesn't fall down behind the desk causing colorful four letter language. Unwise omission that is inexcusable in this category of PSU. I would rule out this PSU just for that omission alone.

  • Aris_Mp 19 July 2017 20:38
    about the two EPS connectors, most mid to high-end mainboards use one EPS and one ATX12V (so they need two CPU connectors) especially the new ones. Why not have this option and be restricted to mainstream mainboards. Not only server or dual CPU mainboards require two EPS connectors.
  • Marcus52 19 July 2017 22:51
    Enermax still hasn't recovered their quality since they shut down their own production facilities, which is a real shame, they used to be one of the best.
  • superflykicks03 20 July 2017 00:51
    You guys literally have ads that play over the top of your intrusive popup videos. You literally have to watch a 30 second ad before you get to watch the unwanted video :/ Not exactly user friendly. I know I know revenue blah blah, and just get a popup blocker yadda yadda.
  • maxwellmelon 20 July 2017 01:06
    Why would you turn off the power on the power supply on computer lockup. Just hit the reset switch. I would venture to say 9 out of 10 people could care less as there pc is always on.
  • 10tacle 20 July 2017 02:28
    Because hitting reset from the case button does not guarantee a solid reboot. On my system anyway.
  • warmon6 20 July 2017 12:28
    For an SFX psu, not having a power switch on the PSU doesn't bother me to much.

    Depending on the case design (like my rvz01), you couldn't access the psu without taking the computer apart to access that switch. So unplugging the computer or holding the power button for 5 seconds would be a lot faster.

    Now if this was an ATX PSU i would give a bit more care for as it's extremely rare for an ATX psu to be placed somewhere else inside the case that cant be access from the outside.

    @10TACLE

    I do have to ask though, does your computer lock up so much that even holding the case power button for the 3 to 5 seconds does nothing?

    Most computers I've messed with seems to be able to power off fully even when there is a hard lockup doing that method.

    But i do agree with you about that hitting a reset doesn't guarantee a solid reboot. Certainly when trying to dial in overclock settings.
