Enermax Revolution SFX 650W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current
FSP SDA600
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
Hold-Up Time
This PSU's hold-up time is really low. We know that it's an SFX unit with limited space for a large PFC bulk cap, but a mere 7.9ms measurement is a shame. Thankfully the power-good signal is accurate, but it is dead low as well.
Inrush Current
The inrush current is low with 115V input and at normal levels with 230V.
Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements
The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the ERV650SWT's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.
We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed
|Fan Noise
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|3.555A
|1.985A
|1.988A
|0.996A
|64.791
|84.840%
|1390 RPM
|22.7 dB(A)
|38.15°C
|0.963
|12.148V
|5.040V
|3.317V
|5.025V
|76.367
|44.28°C
|115.13V
|2
|8.155A
|2.981A
|2.991A
|1.196A
|129.809
|88.881%
|1585 RPM
|25.1 dB(A)
|38.53°C
|0.970
|12.131V
|5.030V
|3.307V
|5.012V
|146.048
|45.45°C
|115.13V
|3
|13.109A
|3.488A
|3.514A
|1.397A
|194.905
|90.080%
|1875 RPM
|29.3 dB(A)
|39.40°C
|0.981
|12.115V
|5.021V
|3.298V
|5.001V
|216.368
|46.54°C
|115.12V
|4
|18.066A
|3.990A
|4.011A
|1.601A
|259.783
|90.386%
|2130 RPM
|32.8 dB(A)
|39.45°C
|0.986
|12.100V
|5.013V
|3.289V
|4.991V
|287.414
|46.77°C
|115.12V
|5
|22.698A
|4.990A
|5.029A
|1.806A
|324.727
|90.144%
|2420 RPM
|36.5 dB(A)
|40.04°C
|0.989
|12.084V
|5.003V
|3.278V
|4.980V
|360.230
|47.43°C
|115.11V
|6
|27.299A
|6.012A
|6.055A
|2.011A
|389.724
|89.239%
|3060 RPM
|40.7 dB(A)
|40.59°C
|0.989
|12.086V
|4.991V
|3.268V
|4.970V
|436.718
|48.27°C
|115.11V
|7
|31.948A
|7.020A
|7.091A
|2.216A
|454.622
|88.598%
|3450 RPM
|43.8 dB(A)
|41.90°C
|0.991
|12.069V
|4.981V
|3.256V
|4.958V
|513.129
|50.12°C
|115.11V
|8
|36.610A
|8.050A
|8.133A
|2.425A
|519.658
|87.876%
|3720 RPM
|46.5 dB(A)
|42.48°C
|0.992
|12.053V
|4.970V
|3.245V
|4.947V
|591.354
|51.74°C
|115.10V
|9
|41.710A
|8.567A
|8.681A
|2.426A
|584.691
|87.165%
|3720 RPM
|46.5 dB(A)
|44.16°C
|0.992
|12.038V
|4.962V
|3.236V
|4.940V
|670.785
|54.01°C
|115.10V
|10
|46.568A
|9.086A
|9.208A
|3.049A
|649.537
|86.255%
|3720 RPM
|46.5 dB(A)
|44.98°C
|0.993
|12.022V
|4.953V
|3.225V
|4.919V
|753.044
|56.03°C
|115.10V
|11
|52.018A
|9.100A
|9.231A
|3.051A
|714.476
|85.316%
|3720 RPM
|46.5 dB(A)
|46.15°C
|0.994
|12.011V
|4.946V
|3.217V
|4.911V
|837.445
|60.17°C
|115.09V
|CL1
|0.100A
|11.017A
|11.006A
|0.005A
|92.774
|81.967%
|2780 RPM
|38.9 dB(A)
|43.03°C
|0.963
|12.121V
|4.991V
|3.321V
|5.032V
|113.185
|57.09°C
|115.14V
|CL2
|54.117A
|1.003A
|1.002A
|0.005A
|659.022
|87.391%
|2780 RPM
|38.9 dB(A)
|44.17°C
|0.993
|12.025V
|4.970V
|3.249V
|4.975V
|754.108
|57.76°C
|115.05V
Load regulation at +12V is decent, but it comes nowhere near the performance of Corsair's SF600 or FSP's Dagger 600W. At 5V, the load regulation performance is better, and at 3.3V and 5VSB it stays within 3%.
The ERV650SWT's efficiency falls in line with 80 PLUS' Gold requirements in the 20% and 50% load tests, but comes up short in our full load test, which we conduct at high operating temperatures.
At loads higher than 60% of its maximum capacity, this PSU's fan is loud. That's expected, given the demands of our test procedure and the fan's 80mm diameter. It needs to spin at high RPM in order to push adequate airflow.
IMHO, if a PSU has 1 or 2 EPS connectors shouldn't be a pro or con as the vast majority of boards used from entry level to enthusiast only really requires one connector. Server boards are a different matter. IMHO, just making a clear note how many EPS connectors should be good enough.
Depending on the case design (like my rvz01), you couldn't access the psu without taking the computer apart to access that switch. So unplugging the computer or holding the power button for 5 seconds would be a lot faster.
Now if this was an ATX PSU i would give a bit more care for as it's extremely rare for an ATX psu to be placed somewhere else inside the case that cant be access from the outside.
@10TACLE
I do have to ask though, does your computer lock up so much that even holding the case power button for the 3 to 5 seconds does nothing?
Most computers I've messed with seems to be able to power off fully even when there is a hard lockup doing that method.
But i do agree with you about that hitting a reset doesn't guarantee a solid reboot. Certainly when trying to dial in overclock settings.