Enermax Revolution SFX 650W PSU Review

With a lower MSRP, a higher quality fan along with a more relaxed fan profile this would be a much better PSU. We would also like to see a power switch installed along with a larger bulk cap, which would help in increasing the hold-up time which is really low now.

Features & Specifications

For quite some time now, Enermax hasn't had its own production line. So, the company relies on other manufacturers to make its PSUs. Close cooperation with Channel Well Technology is a major advantage for Enermax, since CWT has some very good platforms in its portfolio. On top of that, CWT is able to provide large quantities if/when needed compared to other OEMs with restricted manufacturing capability (Super Flower, for example).

Recently, CWT decided to enter the popular SFX form factor market. Its CSN line consists of five members with capacities ranging from 450W to 650W. Enermax only wanted the two highest-capacity models with 550W and 650W for its for its Revolution SFX family, though.

The Revolution SFX PSUs are 80 PLUS Gold-certified, fully modular, and, according to Enermax, they only use Japanese electrolytic caps. Most of the time, when companies talk about the origin of their capacitors, they're talking about electrolytics, since those are the ones prone to early failure. Polymer caps are more durable, so their origin isn't as important, although Japanese products are still preferred.

The strongest Enermax SFX unit comes with the model number ERV650SWT. Despite its tiny dimensions and high power output, you still get a semi-passive mode. The fan is supposed to start spinning at loads above 30% of the PSU's maximum-rated capacity. At least that's what Enermax claims. In our tests, the fan spun all of the time in environments warmer than 35°C.

Speaking of the fan, it measures 80mm across, whereas competing SFX power supplies use 92mm fans in order to be more quiet. Since many SFX PSUs are used in normal ATX cases, Enermax wisely bundles an SFX-to-ATX bracket. If you need it, that'll save you money and the hassle of ordering another piece of hardware separately. Enermax also drops a small wireless speaker into the ERV650SWT's bundle. We are huge fans of large wireless speakers like the Logitech Boom. But there are also times when it's nice to have something smaller that fits inside of travel bag.

Specifications

When it comes to efficiency, we're dealing with 80 PLUS Gold and ETA-A certifications. The Cybenetics program's noise rating is LAMBDA-S+, meaning that the PSU lands in a 35-40 dB(A) range and is quite loud. The small fan doesn't help, and this is why 92mm fans able to push more air at lower RPM are preferred in SFX units. Moreover, the fan unfortunately employs a sleeve bearing, which is a budget option with a shorter lifetime than double ball bearing or fluid dynamic bearing fans.

This PSU's temperature rating is 40°C, which we'd expect from such a compact model. At least all of the protection features we could want are supported.

We aren't in love with Enermax's three-year warranty. This is an area where the competition has a big advantage. Corsair's SF line, for instance, is covered by a seven-year warranty. Then again, given the sleeve bearing fan, it wouldn't be wise for Enermax to offer a longer warranty period.

Update, 7/21/17: Enermax informed us that the warranty of the product is actually five years long, although at the moment of the review Newegg lists it with a three-year warranty.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 18 15 54 3 0.3 Watts 90 648 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 650

The minor rails are set at 100W combined, while the +12V rail can deliver the PSU's full power on its own. The 5VSB rail is also strong enough to meet a modern system's demands.

Cables And Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge ATX connector 20+4 pin (300mm) 1 1 18AWG 4+4 pin EPS12V (400mm) 1 1 18AWG 6+2 pin PCIe (400mm) 2 2 18AWG SATA (200mm+150mm+150mm) 2 6 18AWG 4-pin Molex (250mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 1 4 18AWG

There is only one EPS connector, and the number of PCIe connectors is also limited to two. Really, a 650W PSU could easily support up to two strong graphics cards with a couple of auxiliary power connectors each, so we'd like to see more of that connectivity.

On the other hand, the number of SATA and four-pin Molex connectors is sufficient for this form factor.

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.



