Enermax Revolution X’t II 750W Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the ERX750AWT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|18.9mV
|30.3mV
|11.1mV
|20.0mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|23.3mV
|29.8mV
|12.8mV
|21.4mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|25.4mV
|31.7mV
|16.0mV
|19.9mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|27.2mV
|30.5mV
|18.7mV
|20.5mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|30.4mV
|30.6mV
|16.5mV
|21.6mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|35.1mV
|31.3mV
|17.4mV
|21.9mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|36.0mV
|30.5mV
|19.2mV
|22.0mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|37.6mV
|31.8mV
|24.7mV
|22.2mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|41.7mV
|33.4mV
|26.3mV
|23.3mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|45.3mV
|36.1mV
|28.5mV
|25.8mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|48.4mV
|37.2mV
|29.9mV
|26.5mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|31.2mV
|31.7mV
|17.6mV
|25.3mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|39.5mV
|33.3mV
|27.0mV
|25.4mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression at +12V is quite good, although it can't beat the competing Corsair and EVGA offerings. On the other rails (and especially at 5V), ripple could be lower given the high-quality caps Enermax uses. More filtering caps should probably be used, especially on the modular board, which is empty of filtering components.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
In addition I confirmed that there is no OCP on the minor rails either, as I suspected.