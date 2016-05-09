Trending

Enermax Revolution X’t II 750W Power Supply Review

Enermax recently released a successor to the Revolution X't line and the new models are made by CWT, featuring 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, Japanese caps and a quality fan. Today, we're testing the ERX750AWT model.

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the ERX750AWT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load18.9mV30.3mV11.1mV20.0mVPass
20% Load23.3mV29.8mV12.8mV21.4mVPass
30% Load25.4mV31.7mV16.0mV19.9mVPass
40% Load27.2mV30.5mV18.7mV20.5mVPass
50% Load30.4mV30.6mV16.5mV21.6mVPass
60% Load35.1mV31.3mV17.4mV21.9mVPass
70% Load36.0mV30.5mV19.2mV22.0mVPass
80% Load37.6mV31.8mV24.7mV22.2mVPass
90% Load41.7mV33.4mV26.3mV23.3mVPass
100% Load45.3mV36.1mV28.5mV25.8mVPass
110% Load48.4mV37.2mV29.9mV26.5mVPass
Cross-Load 131.2mV31.7mV17.6mV25.3mVPass
Cross-Load 239.5mV33.3mV27.0mV25.4mVPass
Ripple suppression at +12V is quite good, although it can't beat the competing Corsair and EVGA offerings. On the other rails (and especially at 5V), ripple could be lower given the high-quality caps Enermax uses. More filtering caps should probably be used, especially on the modular board, which is empty of filtering components.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

  • powernod 09 May 2016 14:53
    The fact that the PSU collapsed during the "Hold-UP time / Power_OK" tests, clearly proves -in my opinion-, how important these tests are, since they are an indication of how properly a PSU can react during stressful situations. ;)
  • turkey3_scratch 09 May 2016 15:16
    Good unit. Has some things that could be improved, but good. Wish there was much more to say.
  • Aris_Mp 09 May 2016 15:21
    actually I rarely see a PSU going boom in these tests. Will wait for the second sample to arrive and see how it goes under the same scenario.
  • turkey3_scratch 09 May 2016 15:22
    17939497 said:
    actually I rarely see a PSU going boom in these tests. Will wait for the second sample to arrive and see how it goes under the same scenario.

    Oh I thought you already got the second sample and it tested fine, guess I misread that.
  • GearUp 09 May 2016 18:12
    The older line X't have been selling for around $82 so I would have hoped for a lower price as well. Personal experience still favors Enermax since 0/6 of my units failed within 3 months while it was 1/3 for each of 2 different competitors. I still factor in return costs at this point.
  • damric 10 May 2016 04:12
    40C is not an acceptable rating for that MSRP.
  • Aris_Mp 19 May 2016 17:57
    Just finished testing the second sample and no fireworks this time, so apparently the incident with the first sample (during the hold-up time tests) was just an isolated one.

    In addition I confirmed that there is no OCP on the minor rails either, as I suspected.
  • android_dev 23 May 2016 01:36
    The older Enermax Revolution 87+ series have better build quality ,features and performance than their X't counterparts. Then again it was a more expensive platform to begin with.
  • GearUp 28 May 2016 20:01
    Correction on returns: Only one supply was returned within 3 months which is good for returns. The other failed due to the motherboard or graphics card after 16 months. Some supplies have return rates well over 20 percent.
