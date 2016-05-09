Enermax Revolution X’t II 750W Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the ERX750AWT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 18.9mV 30.3mV 11.1mV 20.0mV Pass 20% Load 23.3mV 29.8mV 12.8mV 21.4mV Pass 30% Load 25.4mV 31.7mV 16.0mV 19.9mV Pass 40% Load 27.2mV 30.5mV 18.7mV 20.5mV Pass 50% Load 30.4mV 30.6mV 16.5mV 21.6mV Pass 60% Load 35.1mV 31.3mV 17.4mV 21.9mV Pass 70% Load 36.0mV 30.5mV 19.2mV 22.0mV Pass 80% Load 37.6mV 31.8mV 24.7mV 22.2mV Pass 90% Load 41.7mV 33.4mV 26.3mV 23.3mV Pass 100% Load 45.3mV 36.1mV 28.5mV 25.8mV Pass 110% Load 48.4mV 37.2mV 29.9mV 26.5mV Pass Cross-Load 1 31.2mV 31.7mV 17.6mV 25.3mV Pass Cross-Load 2 39.5mV 33.3mV 27.0mV 25.4mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression at +12V is quite good, although it can't beat the competing Corsair and EVGA offerings. On the other rails (and especially at 5V), ripple could be lower given the high-quality caps Enermax uses. More filtering caps should probably be used, especially on the modular board, which is empty of filtering components.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2