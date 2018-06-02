EVGA 450 BT PSU Review: Amazing Value At $25

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: 40.4A (115.4%), 11.47V 5V: 28A (155.56%), 4.459V 3.3V: 26.1A (145%), 3.328V 5VSB: 4.5A (180%), 5.005V OPP 532.13W (118.25%) OTP ✓ (180°C @ 12V heat sink) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates correctly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

EVGA did well to keep the OPP's triggering point lower than 120%. That wasn't the case with its 450 B3, which treated us to a spectacular failure during our review back in 2017. The over-temperature protection point looks to be set fairly high, unfortunately, especially for a PSU rated for operation at a mere 30°C. At least the power-good signal is accurate, and there is short circuit protection on all rails.

The 450 BT impressed us with a bypass relay supporting its NTC thermistor. Most manufacturers don't use a relay in their lowest-cost power supplies. It's only a shame that the 450 BT's NTC thermistor isn't large enough to prevent high inrush current.

