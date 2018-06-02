Trending

EVGA 450 BT PSU Review: Amazing Value At $25

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features
OCP12V: 40.4A (115.4%), 11.47V 5V: 28A (155.56%), 4.459V 3.3V: 26.1A (145%), 3.328V 5VSB: 4.5A (180%), 5.005V
OPP532.13W (118.25%)
OTP✓ (180°C @ 12V heat sink)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates correctly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

EVGA did well to keep the OPP's triggering point lower than 120%. That wasn't the case with its 450 B3, which treated us to a spectacular failure during our review back in 2017. The over-temperature protection point looks to be set fairly high, unfortunately, especially for a PSU rated for operation at a mere 30°C. At least the power-good signal is accurate, and there is short circuit protection on all rails.

The 450 BT impressed us with a bypass relay supporting its NTC thermistor. Most manufacturers don't use a relay in their lowest-cost power supplies. It's only a shame that the 450 BT's NTC thermistor isn't large enough to prevent high inrush current.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Onus 02 June 2018 03:07
    This looks like a decent choice for a business-class PC, or even a light gamer, which probably won't pull more than half its rated output.
  • chimera201 02 June 2018 09:09
    Could you measure hold up at lower loads(20%, 50%, etc)?
    And why isn't inrush results included in cybenetics database?
    Normally "S" is considered higher than "A++"
  • Aris_Mp 02 June 2018 11:51
    S stands for standard. As for the hold-up time, it is measured only in the worst case scenario, which is full load. Unfortunately there is no time to take extra measurements, especially since we want to implement some other tests.

    About the inrush current, Cyben''s pdf report covers only the basic in order to be kept at a normal size.
  • chimera201 02 June 2018 12:59
    Just curious how the values for hold up would look like at lower loads (I know it's higher). If you do plan on testing it even once at-least do it on a cheaper PSU unit. Testing it on a higher-end unit would defeat the purpose.

    And I thought Cybenetics was supposed to give a detailed report. Not including inrush results, etc kind of defeats the purpose.
  • Aris_Mp 02 June 2018 15:32
    The main role of Cybenetics is to provide efficiency and noise certifications. The extra results are just to let people know a little more about a PSU's quality. If Cyben provided everything then it would be a review and not a certification.
  • HERETIC-1 02 June 2018 23:47
    Quality,low power PSU's are hard to find-Reason-Quality components cost money.
    PSU IS THE MOST IMPORTANT PART OF ANY BUILD.....................
    RECOMENDED-
    Seasonic G360 or G450
    Corsair SF450
  • Marlin Schwanke 03 June 2018 05:25
    Read the list of cons again. This thing is junk. There is no such thing as a decent $25 power supply.
  • fry178 04 June 2018 05:48
    so more cons than pros, calling it decent build quality when almost all cons are related to quality.
    lol.
    less respect with every review like this..
  • Aris_Mp 04 June 2018 06:13
    Every product is judged based on its price.

    "Almost all cons are related to quality". Actually two our of the six have to do, in a degree, with build quality. Thin cables and overated MOV. Transient response, lower hold-up time, noise and old platform are not build quality related. Build quality has to do with the quality of the components and the craftsmanship unless you imply/understand something else.

    You know what I also call decent build quality? A PSU that has a 25C rating and manages to finish all of my tests at much higher ambient temperatures. If its components were crappy then it wouldn't even last a minute under the overload tests, as many other PSUs that have died in my hands so far.
  • fry178 04 June 2018 07:32
    cables are still components.
    and as well as everything else, it's still directly/indirectly related to quality, no matter if physical parts or design/engineering.
    especially since this isnt a box sold by a 12y living in the grandparents basement.

    i dont expect a semi modular unit with a 140mm silent fan on this, but i doubt lots of ppl would consider this type of "quality" product, if it was anything else they are using, not even talking about the fact its a name brand that sells very good units.


    when did it start to be ok for a product to have more cons than pros?...
    doesnt make any sense to me to call it "amazing value".
    but i guess thats just me.

