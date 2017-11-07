EVGA 750 B3 PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: - 5V: - 3.3V: - 5VSB: 5.1A (170%) OPP 986.158W (120.5%) OTP - SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

We weren't able to run all of our protection feature tests because the 750 B3 refused to start after our OPP evaluation. This is exactly what happened with the 850 B3. Although the over-power protection feature's triggering point is fairly normal (close to 120%), it seems to have caused a permanent malfunction, even at modest ambient temperatures.

Given that this is the third B3-series PSU in a row to to die on us under similar conditions, EVGA and Super Flower need to take immediate action.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content