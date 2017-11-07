EVGA 750 B3 PSU Review

Protection Features
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: - 5V: - 3.3V: - 5VSB: 5.1A (170%)
|OPP
|986.158W (120.5%)
|OTP
|-
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay
We weren't able to run all of our protection feature tests because the 750 B3 refused to start after our OPP evaluation. This is exactly what happened with the 850 B3. Although the over-power protection feature's triggering point is fairly normal (close to 120%), it seems to have caused a permanent malfunction, even at modest ambient temperatures.
Given that this is the third B3-series PSU in a row to to die on us under similar conditions, EVGA and Super Flower need to take immediate action.
