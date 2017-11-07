Trending

EVGA 750 B3 PSU Review

Another B3 unit is added into our broken samples gallery and this is a great shame given that this PSU is based on a modern platform, which however features mediocre build quality. The over power protection is critical to any PSU and we expect EVGA and Super Flower to address this issue, which seems to affect most B3 models, the sooner the possible.

  • Affordable
  • Full power at 47°C
  • Ripple suppression
  • Load regulation
  • Hold-up time
  • Accurate Power Ok signal
  • Silent enough
  • Fully modular
  • 5-year warranty
  • Selectable semi-passive operation

  • Didn't start again after the OPP test
  • Efficiency
  • Soldering quality
  • 3.3V Transient Response
  • Sleeve bearing fan
  • Short distance among the peripheral connectors
  • Packaging protection
  • Single EPS connector

Features & Specifications

EVGA teamed up with Super Flower, its favorite OEM, to create the B3 family. Designed to go up against Corsair's CX-M series, the B3 PSUs offer modular cabling, semi-passive operation, and similar efficiency levels. They're all based on older Leadex platforms manufactured by Super Flower itself. The higher-capacity B3 models (750 and 850) use an upgraded platform equipped with Japanese caps, while the lower-capacity B3 models employ a more budget-friendly platform armed with Teapo caps on the secondary side to cut costs a bit. Both platforms are highly capable. However, it's crystal clear that Super Flower didn't tune them optimally. The result is that those PSUs easily fail under the right (or wrong) conditions where power output exceeds rated capacity.

Normally, every power supply utilizes over-power protection to keep it from breaking down if it's pushed to deliver more power than its components can handle. But in the three different EVGA B3s we've tested, OPP is set improperly, resulting in their untimely demise. Of course, it's a shame to see a capable platform suffer such a serious flaw. But these are all retail samples, straight from store shelves, so they represent what you'd encounter from EVGA, too.

The 750 B3 is this family's second-strongest model, intended for budget-oriented builders who don't really care about efficiency, but need compelling performance with a long warranty. It's equipped with a semi-passive mode to achieve silent operation under light loads. That's an uncommon feature from a low-efficiency power supply, since increased thermal loads typically force some sort of active cooling. Despite the B3 series' conservative efficiency rating, though, these PSUs still demonstrate higher efficiency levels than their competition. So a semi-passive mode that doesn't compromise reliability is certainly plausible.

Specifications

It is nice to see a 50°C temperature rating for continuous full power output, as the ATX spec demands. In our experience, though, most PSUs will fail if they are asked to provide 100% power at such high temperatures for a long time. Best-case, over-temperature protection kicks in to save the day (if it's supported, of course). EVGA claims that the 750 B3 does, in fact, include OTP. But we'll have to take the company's word for it, since our sample failed before we could complete its protection features testing.

The 750 and 850 B3 models are physically larger than their lower-capacity siblings, a clear indication that they use a slightly different platform. The same fan cools them all, though, measuring 130mm across. Finally, EVGA's warranty is generously long for this mainstream category, at five years.

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps242462.430.5
Watts120748.8156
Total Max. Power (W)750

The +12V rail can deliver more than 62A, while the minor rails serve up to 120W combined power; they'll easily support any modern system. The 5VSB rail also has enough juice, given its 15W overall capacity.

Cables And Connectors

Modular Cables
DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)Gauge
ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)1118-22AWG
4+4 pin EPS12V (600mm)1118-22AWG
6+2 pin PCIe (550mm+150mm)2418-22AWG
SATA (500mm+100mm+100mm)2618-20AWG
Four-pin Molex (500mm+100mm+100mm)1318AWG
FDD Adapter (+105mm)1120AWG

It is a shame to see a 750W PSU with just one EPS connector. EVGA clearly doesn't intend for its 750 B3 to power high-end systems, though. If you need a couple of EPS connectors, look to the G3 line instead.

You get a decent number of PCIe connectors, but we'd like to see more SATA connectors. It'd also be nice to have at least four four-pin Molex connectors.

Although the main ATX cable is long enough, we'd suggest that EVGA use at least a 65cm-long EPS cable. Also, the distance between peripheral connectors is not large enough at 10cm.

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.


  • Dark Lord of Tech 07 November 2017 14:03
    Several complaints in the forums from builders , very disappointed with the B3 series.
  • logainofhades 07 November 2017 14:30
    Yea, I will no longer recommend a B3 series PSU. Seasonic and Corsair's new CX450m-650m are better options right now.
  • SinxarKnights 07 November 2017 15:05
    The solder quality between review samples and retail samples is pretty shady in of itself IMO.
  • 10tacle 07 November 2017 17:21
    The fact that EVGA hasn't even responded to the 450W B3 fail test that was back in August is highly disturbing in an of itself. It is inexcusable to just ignore a tech website's inquiry (and serious concerns) as to why a series of their products are failing. I know EVGA's customer support is top notch in the industry (I've had to use it), but their public/customer relations team needs an overhaul. If I were the CEO, I'd be calling for some heads and light a fire under some backsides to ride Super Flower hard for a fix.
  • maxwellmelon 08 November 2017 00:11
    with out them identifying the failed component how can they say that the PSU not turning back on after a OPP is not intentional setup because it being shut down at 120% of load is about right like they said. It could be designed that way as a safety feature. and a way to sell more psu because when you try to RMA it they can say you overloaded it and is not covered. Operating above 750 watts is above the psu limits and having a one time OPP shut down is still technically having OPP on it.
  • Aris_Mp 08 November 2017 06:23
    When a PSU is broken after OPP's triggering, it is not a feature but a problem. OPP along with the rest of the protections is there to protect the PSU in order not to break when a user goes wild with it.
  • Lutfij 08 November 2017 16:27
    The third paragraph of the last page reminded me of what cars with all souped up aftermarket parts but a crappy driver often results with - disaster.

    EVGA Have recently come under flack on other forums as well and their response isn't, erm, admirable. Nice work with the review, Aris, keep it up!
  • rtansey378 09 November 2017 07:11
    They must be having issues in the CS department. After dealing with them for an RMA I found their website to be down totally twice and fundamentally broken in important other areas during RMA submission. I was getting different answers from different people to basic questions and there were unreturned emails that led to other issues - it was kind of a nightmare overall that went on for a month. Even after being expedited to a manager of some type it wasn't much better. And their 2-3 advance RMA uses UPS ground so it is not 2-3 days at all. It routinely takes them 3 days to get the replacement into UPS' hands and then UPS takes their sweet time. People also use their expensive desktop PCs for work. I went through that twice as they sent the wrong unit back the first time.

    They charge a premium largely on their CS reputation. I guess they are now hoping people won't have to use it and learn otherwise. Being branded as a good guy in the CS is huge. Being branded as a bad guy is a death sentence. You'd think they would at least return major website emails and spin use some good old corporate spin. They won't even do that. Makes you wonder.

    I hope they figure it out. But Im no longer going to pay their premium. If they have the cheaper product then I would still consider them. That will rarely be the case. They did some nice patented stuff with their GTX 1070/1080 revisions so maybe they are putting all their eggs in that basket.
  • mlee 2500 09 November 2017 21:29
    Wow, I expect better from something EVGA puts their name on.

    THANK YOU tom's HARDWARE for performing objective tests on multiple samples to keep us informed and the vendors honest....

    I seriously could have seen myself buying my next PSU based on EVGA's reputation alone. I won't make that that mistake now.
