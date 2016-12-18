EVGA BQ Series 850W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Though the measured hold-up time exceeds 17ms, the power-good hold-up time is lower than 16ms. By tuning this delay, the power-good signal could be made to exceed 16ms. At least this signal is accurate, since it drops before the rails go out of spec.

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Inrush current is high with both voltage inputs. HEC should take a closer look at this.

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the EVGA 850 BQ's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.165A 1.964A 1.936A 0.995A 84.79 80.93% 1120 RPM 38.8 dB(A) 37.00°C 0.987 12.235V 5.093V 3.405V 5.023V 104.77 40.40°C 115.2V 2 11.365A 2.948A 2.919A 1.196A 169.60 85.22% 1120 RPM 38.8 dB(A) 38.47°C 0.983 12.210V 5.074V 3.388V 5.003V 199.01 42.94°C 115.1V 3 17.964A 3.458A 3.434A 1.400A 254.85 86.60% 1135 RPM 39.0 dB(A) 40.11°C 0.990 12.179V 5.059V 3.375V 4.985V 294.28 46.06°C 115.1V 4 24.564A 3.963A 3.924A 1.609A 339.73 86.80% 1150 RPM 39.2 dB(A) 41.98°C 0.993 12.154V 5.045V 3.362V 4.968V 391.38 48.83°C 115.1V 5 30.866A 4.972A 4.930A 1.816A 424.68 86.43% 1395 RPM 43.0 dB(A) 43.48°C 0.995 12.124V 5.025V 3.345V 4.949V 491.38 50.53°C 115.1V 6 37.190A 5.994A 5.945A 2.025A 509.67 85.74% 1550 RPM 46.1 dB(A) 43.64°C 0.996 12.097V 5.005V 3.330V 4.932V 594.47 51.50°C 115.1V 7 43.542A 7.019A 6.973A 2.239A 594.62 85.00% 1665 RPM 48.3 dB(A) 43.84°C 0.997 12.070V 4.984V 3.312V 4.910V 699.59 52.16°C 115.1V 8 49.917A 8.061A 8.013A 2.451A 679.49 84.12% 1780 RPM 49.0 dB(A) 44.48°C 0.998 12.042V 4.963V 3.294V 4.890V 807.76 53.13°C 115.1V 9 56.777A 8.594A 8.566A 2.459A 764.49 83.14% 1830 RPM 49.7 dB(A) 45.29°C 0.998 12.010V 4.946V 3.280V 4.877V 919.49 54.20°C 115.1V 10 63.378A 9.127A 9.090A 3.091A 849.33 82.22% 1840 RPM 50.0 dB(A) 45.46°C 0.998 11.986V 4.930V 3.267V 4.849V 1033.00 55.15°C 115.2V 11 70.652A 9.152A 9.126A 3.099A 934.26 81.08% 1925 RPM 51.2 dB(A) 46.32°C 0.998 11.954V 4.918V 3.253V 4.837V 1152.23 56.17°C 115.1V CL1 0.101A 19.021A 19.001A 0.003A 156.96 77.77% 1330 RPM 42.2 dB(A) 44.07°C 0.984 12.184V 4.931V 3.259V 4.976V 201.83 53.34°C 115.1V CL2 69.958A 1.002A 1.003A 1.002A 851.51 82.77% 1885 RPM 50.9 dB(A) 46.58°C 0.998 11.982V 5.003V 3.317V 4.922V 1028.80 56.43°C 115.1V

Load regulation is bad, especially on the minor rails (including 5VSB). At least our efficiency measurements do satisfy the 80 PLUS Bronze requirements. Also, the PSU doesn't have a problem delivering its full power under a very high ambient temperature, which actually exceeds EVGA's official maximum rating (40°C). The fan is super noisy though, and even under lighter loads it spins fast. Obviously HEC wants to cool the secondary side's Teapo SC capacitors as effectively as possible, so it tuned the fan's minimum speed to 1120 RPM.