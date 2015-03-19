EVGA GeForce GTX 960 SuperSuperClocked Review

Temperature, Noise And Power Benchmarks
Load Temperature
Since there is no reference cooler for the GTX 960, each manufacturer has its own design, forcing us to compare competing brands. For this test, we have an Asus GTX 960 Strix and a Zotac GTX 960 AMP!.
Asus' Strix excels, but EVGA's cooler manages to maintain a temperature under 70 degrees, enabling the lowest idle temperatures as well.
Acoustics
For the acoustics test, we stop all system fans and take a reading from two inches from the card's I/O bracket. This allows us to focus on the GPU cooler's output specifically.
The chart starts at 30 dB, which is what most humans would consider silence. All three cards are completely silent at idle since their fans don’t spin. But the real surprise is our findings during a gaming load. Zotac's card tops out just above 36.5dB. EVGA's SSC never even reaches 36dB, which is the lowest our gear will register. Suffice it to say that this card won't cause any distracting noise in your gaming setup.
Power
EVGA claims a whopping 33% power increase over the reference 120W specification; let's see if that's accurate:
EVGA pulls an impressive 155W under FurMark's "power virus" test, a full 35W above the reference specification. While those measurements won't attract efficiency aficionados, overclockers may rejoice. This is probably one of the highest-powered GeForce GTX 960 cards available, so throttling should be less of an issue than you may experience on other overclocked cards.
http://www.3dmark.com/fs/3790264
PCPartPicker part list / Price breakdown by merchant
Video Card: XFX Radeon R9 280 3GB Double Dissipation Video Card ($164.99 @ Micro Center)
Total: $164.99
Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when availableGenerated by PCPartPicker 2015-03-19 03:43 EDT-0400
Who uses Passmark to test graphics cards?
Now try running Fires Strike Ultra and watch the GTX 960 fall to its knees.
www.amazon.com/Sapphire-Radeon-PCI-Express-Graphics-11230-00-20G/dp/B00IZXOW80/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1426752176&sr=8-1&keywords=280
If 3GB I would have been pretty impressed but that is not the case..
660 is 2GB, 760 is 2GB, 960 is 2GB and so was the 860M if that counts.. So Nvidia, maybe time for a change so that AMD doesn't slap you in the mid-ranged GPU area like this did in the 7** series. Most of the consumers will want to buy those $180-$250 cards and when they come to us and ask us what to get we would have obviously said the 270-280x (depending on their budget) Nothing that Nvidia had to offer could come close because their prices were so high. I have never suggested that anyone should buy a 760. But now the 960 is an option but due to that extra VRAM the 280 has, I will still suggest it.
Yeah right! Who would spend $210 for a 128-bit?
The 384-bit R9 280 is cheaper, performs better and has more room for OCing.