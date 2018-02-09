EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 T2 PSU Review

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Super Flower Platform Model Leadex Titanium Primary Side Transient Filter 6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x MC chokes, 1x MOV, NTC Thermistor Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) Bridgeless Design - 1x US30K80R & 8x Infineon MOSFETs APFC MOSFETs 8x Infineon MOSFETs APFC Boost Diodes 4x Infineon IDL10G65C5 (650V, 10A @ 125°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 4x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 390uF each. 1560uF combined, 2000h @ 105°C, KMW) Main Switchers 4x Infineon IPP50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω) APFC Controller SF29603 LLC Resonant Controller SFAA9013 Topology Primary side: Bridgeless PFC, Full-Bridge & LLC Resonant Controller Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 12x Infineon BSC027N04LS G (40V, 88A @ 100°C, 2.7mΩ) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 8x Infineon IPD060N03Β (30V, 47A @ 100°C, 9.5mΩ) PWM Controller: APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5000h @ 105°C, KZE ), Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), Nippon Chemi-Con (W, 105°C), Nippon Chemi-Con (1000h @ 105°C, KRG) Polymers: Nippon Chemi-Con Supervisor IC AA9013 & LM324ADG Fan Model Globe Fan RL4Z-B1402512EH (140mm, 12V, 0.6A, 2000 RPM, 153.47 CFM, 39.5 dB[A], 70,000-hour MTBF) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x Mospec S10C60C SBR (60V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller 29604

This is a modern and powerful platform, able to deliver more than 2kW of power even under tough conditions. With the help of a bridgeless PFC converter, the SuperNOVA 1600 T2's efficiency levels are sky-high, second only to Corsair's fresh AX1600i and its more advanced digital platform.

The 1600 T2 has an ace up its sleeve, though: the double-ball bearing fan inside is idea for withstanding high operating temperatures. That makes this power supply a cryptocurrency miner's dream. Super Flower further enhances the platform with high-quality electrolytic and polymer filtering capacitors. The only let-down when it comes to filtering caps are the lower-end Chemi-Con KRGs on the modular board. Fortunately, they shouldn't take much stress since most of the filtering is handled by caps on the main PCB. But we'd still like to see Super Flower use quality caps everywhere on this $500 PSU.

We also noticed some nasty oxidation that was caused by insufficient coating applied to the PCB. Especially in a PSU that costs so much, we expect better build quality.

The following video footage shows the 1600 T2’s internals.



