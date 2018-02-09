Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 T2 PSU Review

By

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 T2

Corsair AX1600i

EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 P2

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8

Image 2 of 8

Image 3 of 8

Image 4 of 8

Image 5 of 8

Image 6 of 8

Image 7 of 8

Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7

Image 2 of 7

Image 3 of 7

Image 4 of 7

Image 5 of 7

Image 6 of 7

Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time we measure isn't as long as Corsair's AX1600i, but it's still satisfactory. Moreover, the power-good signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

Due to the high-capacity bulk caps, inrush current is higher than we're used to with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the 1600 T2's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedPSU NoiseTemps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
111.341A1.987A1.987A0.987A160.13090.895%0 RPM<6.0 dB(A)41.81°C0.976
12.215V5.033V3.321V5.065V176.17038.19°C115.75V
223.658A2.982A2.982A1.186A319.80693.366%0 RPM<6.0 dB(A)42.89°C0.992
12.212V5.030V3.318V5.059V342.52838.56°C115.64V
336.309A3.479A3.469A1.386A479.32793.808%0 RPM<6.0 dB(A)43.49°C0.995
12.210V5.028V3.315V5.052V510.96538.80°C115.52V
449.035A3.981A3.986A1.586A639.78293.731%0 RPM<6.0 dB(A)46.14°C0.997
12.207V5.026V3.312V5.046V682.57539.33°C115.29V
561.414A4.978A4.985A1.786A799.93693.365%947 RPM26.7 dB(A)40.21°C0.998
12.203V5.023V3.309V5.040V856.78148.24°C115.16V
673.801A5.976A5.989A1.987A960.03392.693%947 RPM26.7 dB(A)41.62°C0.998
12.198V5.021V3.306V5.035V1035.71750.27°C115.02V
786.154A6.976A6.996A2.188A1119.77292.112%947 RPM26.7 dB(A)42.73°C0.998
12.195V5.019V3.303V5.029V1215.65951.99°C114.77V
898.573A7.976A8.003A2.390A1280.32391.164%1500 RPM43.1 dB(A)44.78°C0.998
12.193V5.016V3.300V5.023V1404.42254.18°C114.68V
9111.331A8.479A8.494A2.391A1439.64690.446%1977 RPM50.2 dB(A)45.70°C0.998
12.190V5.014V3.297V5.020V1591.72055.36°C114.62V
10123.919A8.983A9.017A2.997A1600.04489.432%1977 RPM50.2 dB(A)46.34°C0.997
12.188V5.011V3.294V5.006V1789.12056.14°C114.40V
11137.068A8.985A9.024A2.998A1759.75589.186%1977 RPM50.2 dB(A)47.36°C0.998
12.184V5.010V3.291V5.005V1973.12157.55°C114.25V
CL10.739A14.002A14.001A0.000A125.82885.135%947 RPM26.7 dB(A)45.40°C0.972
12.215V5.025V3.317V5.081V147.79954.19°C116.20V
CL2133.354A1.001A1.001A1.000A1638.55289.588%1977 RPM50.2 dB(A)47.94°C0.997
12.187V5.016V3.297V5.045V1828.99657.55°C114.55V

EVGA's fan profile is relaxed. You have to push this PSU hard to get its fan spinning fast, at which point it's pretty noisy (exceeding 50 dB[A] at close to 2000 RPM). The semi-passive mode lasts quite a while, even under high operating temperatures.

The 1600 T2's efficiency is amazing. Even at >40°C operating temperatures, it satisfies most of the 80 PLUS Titanium standard's requirements. Truly, this is one of the most efficient high-capacity PSUs available. Until the release of Corsair's AX1600i, it was best-in-class.

As far as load regulation goes, the 1600 T2 performs well across the board, achieving deviations within 1% on the minor rails, an impressive 0.22% at +12V, and under 2% on the 5VSB rail.


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content