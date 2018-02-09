EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 T2 PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measure isn't as long as Corsair's AX1600i, but it's still satisfactory. Moreover, the power-good signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Due to the high-capacity bulk caps, inrush current is higher than we're used to with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the 1600 T2's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 11.341A 1.987A 1.987A 0.987A 160.130 90.895% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 41.81°C 0.976 12.215V 5.033V 3.321V 5.065V 176.170 38.19°C 115.75V 2 23.658A 2.982A 2.982A 1.186A 319.806 93.366% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 42.89°C 0.992 12.212V 5.030V 3.318V 5.059V 342.528 38.56°C 115.64V 3 36.309A 3.479A 3.469A 1.386A 479.327 93.808% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 43.49°C 0.995 12.210V 5.028V 3.315V 5.052V 510.965 38.80°C 115.52V 4 49.035A 3.981A 3.986A 1.586A 639.782 93.731% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 46.14°C 0.997 12.207V 5.026V 3.312V 5.046V 682.575 39.33°C 115.29V 5 61.414A 4.978A 4.985A 1.786A 799.936 93.365% 947 RPM 26.7 dB(A) 40.21°C 0.998 12.203V 5.023V 3.309V 5.040V 856.781 48.24°C 115.16V 6 73.801A 5.976A 5.989A 1.987A 960.033 92.693% 947 RPM 26.7 dB(A) 41.62°C 0.998 12.198V 5.021V 3.306V 5.035V 1035.717 50.27°C 115.02V 7 86.154A 6.976A 6.996A 2.188A 1119.772 92.112% 947 RPM 26.7 dB(A) 42.73°C 0.998 12.195V 5.019V 3.303V 5.029V 1215.659 51.99°C 114.77V 8 98.573A 7.976A 8.003A 2.390A 1280.323 91.164% 1500 RPM 43.1 dB(A) 44.78°C 0.998 12.193V 5.016V 3.300V 5.023V 1404.422 54.18°C 114.68V 9 111.331A 8.479A 8.494A 2.391A 1439.646 90.446% 1977 RPM 50.2 dB(A) 45.70°C 0.998 12.190V 5.014V 3.297V 5.020V 1591.720 55.36°C 114.62V 10 123.919A 8.983A 9.017A 2.997A 1600.044 89.432% 1977 RPM 50.2 dB(A) 46.34°C 0.997 12.188V 5.011V 3.294V 5.006V 1789.120 56.14°C 114.40V 11 137.068A 8.985A 9.024A 2.998A 1759.755 89.186% 1977 RPM 50.2 dB(A) 47.36°C 0.998 12.184V 5.010V 3.291V 5.005V 1973.121 57.55°C 114.25V CL1 0.739A 14.002A 14.001A 0.000A 125.828 85.135% 947 RPM 26.7 dB(A) 45.40°C 0.972 12.215V 5.025V 3.317V 5.081V 147.799 54.19°C 116.20V CL2 133.354A 1.001A 1.001A 1.000A 1638.552 89.588% 1977 RPM 50.2 dB(A) 47.94°C 0.997 12.187V 5.016V 3.297V 5.045V 1828.996 57.55°C 114.55V

EVGA's fan profile is relaxed. You have to push this PSU hard to get its fan spinning fast, at which point it's pretty noisy (exceeding 50 dB[A] at close to 2000 RPM). The semi-passive mode lasts quite a while, even under high operating temperatures.

The 1600 T2's efficiency is amazing. Even at >40°C operating temperatures, it satisfies most of the 80 PLUS Titanium standard's requirements. Truly, this is one of the most efficient high-capacity PSUs available. Until the release of Corsair's AX1600i, it was best-in-class.

As far as load regulation goes, the 1600 T2 performs well across the board, achieving deviations within 1% on the minor rails, an impressive 0.22% at +12V, and under 2% on the 5VSB rail.



