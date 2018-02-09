EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 T2 PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: 177.4A (133.1%), 12.167V 5V: 51A (212.5%), 5.017V 3.3V: 51A (212.5%), 3.269V 5VSB: 5.8A (193.3%), 4.975V OPP 2158.43W (134.3%) OTP ✓ (170°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The over-power protection triggering point is crazy-high; we get almost 2160W from the PSU before OPP shuts it down. No doubt, this is a powerful platform. But we believe that OPP should be set close to 115% (1840W) in order to protect the PSU more effectively.

Over-temperature protection is set high as well, which we've seen from previous Super Flower implementations.

The real records are set by the minor rails and their 51A OCP thresholds. This is the first time we've encountered such an ambitious limit for those rails.



