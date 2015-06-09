Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 550 GS PSU Review

EVGA teamed up with Seasonic to release an affordable, mid-capacity, 80 PLUS Gold, fully modular PSU, the SuperNOVA 550 GS, which costs just $90.

By

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the rails of the 550 GS unit. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V (mV) 5V (mV) 3.3V (mV) 5VSB (mV) Pass/Fail
10% Load10.95.18.24.9Pass
20% Load23.75.58.45.6Pass
30% Load21.16.395.9Pass
40% Load30.6710.67.1Pass
50% Load33.17.61010.5Pass
60% Load41.18.910.810.6Pass
70% Load43.19.611.910.8Pass
80% Load48.610.112.110.2Pass
90% Load68.811.512.410.3Pass
100% Load69.614.315.511.9Pass
110% Load72.716.516.512.9Pass
Cross-Load 115.55.56.612Pass
Cross-Load 269.614.114.411.3Pass
Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression on the minor rails was fantastic. But on the +12V rail, which is the most important one, EVGA's 550 GS didn’t look like a Seasonic implementation. This is the first time we have seen a Seasonic unit reach 70mV ripple at +12V. Although that's still far below the ATX limit, we don’t like to see measurements above 50mV from modern platforms like this one. We can think of two reasons for the increased ripple level at +12V, taking into account that Seasonic knows how to restrict it. The company was either after higher efficiency levels and didn’t use enough filtering capacitors, or just wanted to reduce production costs (Japanese caps are expensive). Whatever the reason, we believe that in the next revision of this platform, Seasonic should rectify the situation, as ripple suppression is among the most important performance factors.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

18 Comments Comment from the forums
  • damric 09 June 2015 07:09
    There are less rippletastic options at that price point.
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 09 June 2015 07:39
    Nice to see a review of a smaller ATX PSU for a change
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 09 June 2015 10:01
    my last reviews were of smaller capacity units and I will try to bring even more of them.
    Reply
  • Luay 09 June 2015 12:44
    Coorection, EVGA did release a gold rated 1050W and 850W Seasonic PSU also branded as GS, and a platinum 1000W PS. There's also a 650W version of the PSU reviewed here which takes the total to five Seasonic OEMs branded by EVGA.
    Reply
  • Larry Litmanen 09 June 2015 13:23
    There are less rippletastic options at that price point.

    For the most part when it comes to PC parts you get what you pay for. Unless you spot a great sale, a 550W fully modular, 80 Gold PSU from a company like EVGA with a 5 year warranty. EVGA is super easy to deal with should you need to replace a unit. All that for $90? If this PSU was a 650W unit with same features and for the same price it would have been perfect.
    Reply
  • atheus 09 June 2015 14:07
    There are less rippletastic options at that price point.

    For the most part when it comes to PC parts you get what you pay for. Unless you spot a great sale, a 550W fully modular, 80 Gold PSU from a company like EVGA with a 5 year warranty. EVGA is super easy to deal with should you need to replace a unit. All that for $90? If this PSU was a 650W unit with same features and for the same price it would have been perfect.
    You mean the price would have been perfect? Confusing idea to change the wattage rather than just change the price. I take that to mean instead of a certain price/performance you would rather have a 650 watt PSU than a 550.

    I see 650 watt PSU's as only for SLI systems, which are fairly niche. With 550 you can handle any single GPU, and in the case of Maxwell GPU's <= 980 you could even SLI them so long as you aren't doing some obscene overclocking or running a dozen fans and pumps and a datacenter worth of HDD's. So for my go-to wattage for a standard high performance single GPU build is 550. For medium performance 450 is even better.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 09 June 2015 14:23
    I own this one great modular power supply.
    Reply
  • logainofhades 09 June 2015 15:22
    Unless you really feel the need for a gold rated PSU, I would probably save some cash and stick with a Seasonic 520w or 620w M12II. Even the 750w B2 series is cheaper.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 10 June 2015 03:20
    Coorection, EVGA did release a gold rated 1050W and 850W Seasonic PSU also branded as GS, and a platinum 1000W PS. There's also a 650W version of the PSU reviewed here which takes the total to five Seasonic OEMs branded by EVGA.

    This is exactly what I write inside the review. Four GS PSUs and one PS.

    "So far, the new PS series includes only a single unit with 1kW of max power; EVGA's GS line, on the other hand, has four PSUs with 550, 650, 850 and 1050W capacities."

    I also have the 650 GS in my lab, but this isn't for Tom's.
    Reply
  • Coolant 12 June 2015 04:53
    Quick question, what would happen if one of the secondary fets was removed?
    Reply