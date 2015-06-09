EVGA SuperNOVA 550 GS PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the rails of the 550 GS unit. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V (mV)
|5V (mV)
|3.3V (mV)
|5VSB (mV)
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|10.9
|5.1
|8.2
|4.9
|Pass
|20% Load
|23.7
|5.5
|8.4
|5.6
|Pass
|30% Load
|21.1
|6.3
|9
|5.9
|Pass
|40% Load
|30.6
|7
|10.6
|7.1
|Pass
|50% Load
|33.1
|7.6
|10
|10.5
|Pass
|60% Load
|41.1
|8.9
|10.8
|10.6
|Pass
|70% Load
|43.1
|9.6
|11.9
|10.8
|Pass
|80% Load
|48.6
|10.1
|12.1
|10.2
|Pass
|90% Load
|68.8
|11.5
|12.4
|10.3
|Pass
|100% Load
|69.6
|14.3
|15.5
|11.9
|Pass
|110% Load
|72.7
|16.5
|16.5
|12.9
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|15.5
|5.5
|6.6
|12
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|69.6
|14.1
|14.4
|11.3
|Pass
Ripple suppression on the minor rails was fantastic. But on the +12V rail, which is the most important one, EVGA's 550 GS didn’t look like a Seasonic implementation. This is the first time we have seen a Seasonic unit reach 70mV ripple at +12V. Although that's still far below the ATX limit, we don’t like to see measurements above 50mV from modern platforms like this one. We can think of two reasons for the increased ripple level at +12V, taking into account that Seasonic knows how to restrict it. The company was either after higher efficiency levels and didn’t use enough filtering capacitors, or just wanted to reduce production costs (Japanese caps are expensive). Whatever the reason, we believe that in the next revision of this platform, Seasonic should rectify the situation, as ripple suppression is among the most important performance factors.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
For the most part when it comes to PC parts you get what you pay for. Unless you spot a great sale, a 550W fully modular, 80 Gold PSU from a company like EVGA with a 5 year warranty. EVGA is super easy to deal with should you need to replace a unit. All that for $90? If this PSU was a 650W unit with same features and for the same price it would have been perfect.
I see 650 watt PSU's as only for SLI systems, which are fairly niche. With 550 you can handle any single GPU, and in the case of Maxwell GPU's <= 980 you could even SLI them so long as you aren't doing some obscene overclocking or running a dozen fans and pumps and a datacenter worth of HDD's. So for my go-to wattage for a standard high performance single GPU build is 550. For medium performance 450 is even better.
This is exactly what I write inside the review. Four GS PSUs and one PS.
"So far, the new PS series includes only a single unit with 1kW of max power; EVGA's GS line, on the other hand, has four PSUs with 550, 650, 850 and 1050W capacities."
I also have the 650 GS in my lab, but this isn't for Tom's.