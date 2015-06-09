EVGA SuperNOVA 550 GS PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the rails of the 550 GS unit. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V (mV) 5V (mV) 3.3V (mV) 5VSB (mV) Pass/Fail 10% Load 10.9 5.1 8.2 4.9 Pass 20% Load 23.7 5.5 8.4 5.6 Pass 30% Load 21.1 6.3 9 5.9 Pass 40% Load 30.6 7 10.6 7.1 Pass 50% Load 33.1 7.6 10 10.5 Pass 60% Load 41.1 8.9 10.8 10.6 Pass 70% Load 43.1 9.6 11.9 10.8 Pass 80% Load 48.6 10.1 12.1 10.2 Pass 90% Load 68.8 11.5 12.4 10.3 Pass 100% Load 69.6 14.3 15.5 11.9 Pass 110% Load 72.7 16.5 16.5 12.9 Pass Cross-Load 1 15.5 5.5 6.6 12 Pass Cross-Load 2 69.6 14.1 14.4 11.3 Pass

Ripple suppression on the minor rails was fantastic. But on the +12V rail, which is the most important one, EVGA's 550 GS didn’t look like a Seasonic implementation. This is the first time we have seen a Seasonic unit reach 70mV ripple at +12V. Although that's still far below the ATX limit, we don’t like to see measurements above 50mV from modern platforms like this one. We can think of two reasons for the increased ripple level at +12V, taking into account that Seasonic knows how to restrict it. The company was either after higher efficiency levels and didn’t use enough filtering capacitors, or just wanted to reduce production costs (Japanese caps are expensive). Whatever the reason, we believe that in the next revision of this platform, Seasonic should rectify the situation, as ripple suppression is among the most important performance factors.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2