EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G3 PSU Review

EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G3 Power Supply Review
We encountered the first EVGA SuperNOVA G2 power supply almost four years ago, and although much time has passed, we still remember its top-notch performance. Even today, the PSU family remains highly competitive. Progress marches on, though, and now EVGA is ready with its G3 line-up.
The SuperNOVA G3 units are based on a fresh Leadex II platform, and their most obvious upgrade over the G2 series is more compact dimensions. Packing higher capacity into smaller enclosures affects what we refer to as power density. Increasingly, PSU vendors are trying to do battle based on this concept of power density. Not long ago, SilverStone was the only company that really put an effort into shrinking its power supplies. Now the list is a lot longer.
EVGA's new SuperNOVA G3 family include five members with capacities ranging from 550W to 1kW. They're all 80 PLUS Gold-certified (like the G2s). And in addition to their smaller dimensions, they also feature a 130mm fan with a hydro dynamic bearing. The G2 models use a larger 140mm double-ball bearing fan, so it will be interesting to see how the new fan affects noise output. The exterior is a little different as well; we like the re-designed fan grille.
Today we're reviewing the 850W version, which falls second in EVGA's hierarchy. The 850 G3 is strong enough to power a high-end gaming PC or workstation, and its limited depth ensure compatibility with every ATX chassis. Naturally, the SuperNOVA 850 G3 is fully modular. And of course EVGA backs it with the same 10-year warranty that protected the G2 line-up (and compelled competing brands to increase their coverage as well).
Specifications
Again, the 80 PLUS Gold certification carries over to the G3s, likely leaving room for upcoming P3 and T3 lines. All necessary protection features are included, thankfully. And this is the first time we've encountered a 130mm fan in a PSU. The hydraulic bearing should prolong the fan's lifetime, which is one of the PSU's most important components. A semi-passive mode is enabled by default, minimizing noise. But if you'd prefer the fan to spin constantly, this feature can be disabled.
All of the G3s measure just 15cm deep, demonstrating how interested EVGA is in upping the power density of its offerings. Finally, the 10-year warranty is as long as we could ask for. Though we can't be sure how aggressive warranties affect the brands that include them over time, someone has to be extra confident in a product's reliability to make such a commitment.
Power Specifications
|Rail
|3.3V
|5V
|12V
|5VSB
|-12V
|Max. Power
|Amps
|24
|24
|70.8
|3
|0.5
|Watts
|120
|849.6
|15
|6
|Total Max. Power (W)
|850
The minor rails are pretty strong with 120W maximum combined power, while the +12V rail can deliver more than 70A of current. Lastly, the 5VSB rail is capable enough for today's needs.
Cables And Connectors
|Modular Cables
|Description
|Cable Count
|Connector Count (Total)
|Gauge
|ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)
|1
|1
|18AWG
|4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm)
|2
|2
|18AWG
|6+2 pin PCIe (700mm)
|2
|2
|18AWG
|6+2 pin PCIe (700mm+150mm)
|2
|4
|18AWG
|SATA (550mm+100mm+100mm)
|3
|9
|18AWG
|Four-pin Molex (550mm+100mm+100mm+100mm)
|1
|4
|18AWG
|FDD Adapter (+100mm)
|1
|1
|18AWG
|AC Power (1500m)
|1
|-
|-
All connectors use 18-gauge wires and are long enough to avoid compatibility issues, even in full-tower enclosures. The only downside looks to be the very short distance between four-pin Molex connectors, which we'd like to be 13-15cm. Some folks might need more space between SATA connectors as well, especially if they have a case with SSD bays mounted on the sides.
Power Distribution
Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.
Such an aggressive fan curve is only made on 1000W and 850W units of the G3 series
550W, 650W and 750W - have a much smoother relaxed curve
I'm curious, what is the fan curve for the 850W unit when the ECO mode is off? It is possible that in this mode it will be much quieter at normal load...