EVGA SuperNOVA 850 P2 Power Supply Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

The box containing the SuperNOVA 850 P2 is the same as almost every other EVGA PSU. On its front you'll find the model number in large lettering, along with EVGA's logo. The small 80 Plus Platinum badge is in the bottom-left corner. Around back, EVGA shares some interesting information about the PSU's features and technical characteristics. There are also three small photos: one of them depicts the APFC capacitors, which are provided by Japanese manufacturer Nippon Chemi-Con.

Contents

The PSU is well-protected inside the box, and is also stored inside a nice cloth bag with EVGA's logo printed on it.

The bundle includes an ATX-bridging plug for (jump) starting the PSU without a mainboard. This proves useful in case you want to test a water-cooling setup in isolation, for example. The PSU's other accessories include a set of fixing bolts, several Velcro straps and a nylon pouch for storing unused modular cables. Lastly, the included user's manual is common across the 650, 750 and 850 P2 models.

Exterior

The PSU has a matte coating, which we prefer since usually it means the unit is fingerprint-proof and scratch-resistant. If you do manage to scratch a matte surface, however, it looks pretty nasty.

On the unit's front side is a honeycomb-style mesh; the small power switch resides next to the vertical AC socket.

On the back, the modular panel includes a large number of sockets to accommodate this unit's greater number of bundled cables. The ECO switch is located there as well, which we don't find convenient since you have to open your system up if you want to toggle semi-passive mode on or off. Some users prefer the ECO switch out of reach to avoid accidentally changing its position, but we believe it's an ergonomic mistake.

The punched fan grille provides an interesting look, and the 850 P2's dimensions are small enough, considering its capacity. In general, the external build quality is high, though we wouldn't accept anything less in this price range.

Cabling

All cables are stealth, meaning that they feature dark-colored wires and have the normal round shape. Only the FDD adapter is flat. The ATX, EPS and PCIe cables aren't particularly flexible because of the thicker wires they use, so they'll complicate your cable management efforts. In addition, Super Flower equips these cables with filtering capacitors to further improve ripple. If you decide to buy one of the sleeved cable kits that EVGA offers, anticipate slightly higher ripple since you will lose those extra filtering capacitors. But given this platform's excellent ripple suppression performance, you won't have any issues with reliability or performance either way.