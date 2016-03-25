Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 850 T2 Power Supply Review

EVGA's T2 series consists of Titanium-rated PSUs with capacities ranging from 750 to 1600W. Today, we're looking at the 850W model, which tries to prove it is worth a premium compared to the company's Platinum-rated 850W offering.

By

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

Image 1 of 8

Image 2 of 8

Image 3 of 8

Image 4 of 8

Image 5 of 8

Image 6 of 8

Image 7 of 8

Image 8 of 8

The box is large and heavy. On the front, we find a model description in large letters. The 80 PLUS Titanium icon is in the front, bottom-left corner and it's quite small. Right next to it EVGA mentions the PSU's capacity along with the efficiency certification.

There's some interesting information about the PSU around back. Specifically, you'll find a long features list in five languages, plus a description of the bundled cables. Unfortunately, EVGA neglected to mention cable length, so you only get a connector count. Also on the back are three pictures illustrating the punched fan grille, the modular panel and the APFC converter's bulk capacitors, which are provided by Japanese manufacturer Nippon Chemi-Con. A graph shows the fan operation with EVGA's semi-passive mode enabled, while a power specifications table is in in the bottom-right corner.

Contents

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

As usual for a high-end EVGA PSU, two thick packing foam spacers cover the product's front and rear sides, offering increased protection. In the next compartment, a box contains all of the modular cables and included accessories. The PSU is also stored into a nice cloth bag.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

EVGA's comprehensive bundle includes several Velcro straps, a set of fixing bolts, the user's manual, an AC power cord and a pouch that can be used for storing unused modular cables. EVGA also provides an ATX bridging plug you can use to start the PSU without a motherboard.

Exterior

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

The matte coating is of high quality, resisting scratches and fingerprints. The characteristic punched fan grille provides a distinctive look, although it is starting to get old. It may be time for EVGA to start considering a new chassis design. Up front, the small power switch is installed right next to the AC receptacle.

On the PSU's sides are decals showing the model number and power specifications table, while a smaller sticker on the bottom depicts the serial number and country of manufacture, China.

Image 1 of 5

Image 2 of 5

Image 3 of 5

Image 4 of 5

Image 5 of 5

The modular panel includes many sockets, one of which is displaced by the Eco switch. We would prefer to see that switch up front where it'd be more accessible. As it is now, you have to open your system up to flip it one way or the other.

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

The dimensions of the 850 T2 are significantly larger than the 850 P2, even though the external design is identical.

Cabling

Image 1 of 9

Image 2 of 9

Image 3 of 9

Image 4 of 9

Image 5 of 9

Image 6 of 9

Image 7 of 9

Image 8 of 9

Image 9 of 9

All cables are stealth and have the normal round shape. Only the floppy adapter is flat. The ATX, EPS and PCIe cables are quite rigid due to their thicker wires. On top of that, Super Flower equips them with extra filtering caps to provide better ripple suppression. These particular cables can make the installation and wire management process difficult. Overall, the cable quality is decent, though the heat-shrink tubing covering the filtering caps doesn't look all that great. 

19 Comments Comment from the forums
  • turkey3_scratch 25 March 2016 13:52
    Very great unit, as expected. I would have liked to see the threshold for when OTP really kicks in, if it even does. Perhaps duct taping the exhaust grill will do the trick. It's nice to see Superflower use a MOV for a change. I just wish that 3.3V rail would not get so near 3.14V during the transient response tests, but realistically I don't expect the 3.3V rail to get that sudden load these days.

    Also @Aris, are you sure there's only 4 y caps? I thought those blue sleeves store multiple y caps? Or do they not?
    Reply
  • damric 25 March 2016 15:47
    That's some yummy low ripple for overclocking.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 25 March 2016 16:07
    if you mean the blue components before/after the bridge rectifier, they are X caps and I didn't count them in the EMI filter on purpose.
    Reply
  • ZeusGamer 25 March 2016 16:41
    I've had the G2 model of this power supply and it's still working great after two years. I'm really impressed by EVGA with these G2 and T2 models.
    Reply
  • JackNaylorPE 25 March 2016 17:18
    Efficiency is nice... I guess .... but with that 3.3 and 5V performance, I'm not impressed.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 25 March 2016 18:01
    3.3 rail can vary per unit doesn't worry me a bit.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 25 March 2016 18:02
    3.3 rail can vary per unit , doesn't worry me a bit. Every test model for a review can produce different results.
    Reply
  • JackNaylorPE 25 March 2016 18:38
    To each his own I guess... but for the ridiculous price of $240, I'd want better. The Corsair 860 and coolermaster V850 PSUs finish 1 and 2 and are much cheaper.

    The unit would fail to meet the ATX spec at 5%, and this comes in at a rather dismal 4.5 %... yes, this does vary from unit to unit (and this is a bad thing) If the unit that winds up in the hands of a review site gets two outta 3 rails at 4.5%, I shudder to think what we might get ordering off newegg. In the review graphs, it's the bottom of the chart against all the other PSUs with which its compared.

    The focus on efficiency in the ranking of PSUs in an enthusiast box is a criteria which escapes me ... I never walked into a Porsche dealership where the salesman's first pitch was "this model is great, it has the best gas mileage in our entire line'.
    Reply
  • yyk71200 25 March 2016 19:00
    Differences in effissiency between gold, platinum, and titanium psus are rather small and do not justify price differences. Quality of output is more important criteria in choosing a psu than small differences in wattage consumed.
    Reply
  • JackNaylorPE 25 March 2016 19:39
    ^^ ^^
    Reply