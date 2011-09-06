Three External USB And eSATA Blu-ray Burners Tested

DVD+R Dual-Layer Read Performance
While slower reads and writes are expected from dual-layer media, several of our tests show that the optical parts of these drives are often able to keep up with the mechanical parts.
Asus drops almost to the 12x maximum that its rating suggests, though we were hoping to see the single-layer data rate mirrored. A 9.48x average is the result.
LG falls slightly below Asus at 9.29x average.
Plextor falls slightly below LG at 9.07x in tight competition.
DVD data rates are well below the LG BD12LU30’s USB 2.0 limit, so we see identical performance on its alternative interface.
Plextor’s alternative interface is likely the more native connection, yet we don’t see any performance benefit from using it with dual-layer DVDs.
Not true. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ESATAp
I already have the bracket for eSATAp where I have the power supply connected using the 12v/5v molex cable.
Let me be more specific: USB 3.0 is primarily for portable devices, eSATA is primarily for stationary devices, and eSATAp is something in the middle that doesn't have enough power for "big" drives such as these.
The purpose of eSATAp WAS to combine the convenience of USB 2.0 with the performance of eSATA. But the purpose of USB 3.0 IS to combine the convenience of USB 2.0 with the performance of PCIe. This is a was vs is debate, Windows XP is still great too but many people have simply quit using it.
Hey, I remember external SCSI too!
BTW, some of these drives DO support eSATA. Forget the P, a USB power connector won't power these drives!
You don't get it. You actually connect the power supply power cable to the back side of the eSATAp connector. It gets the full 12v and 5v load.