Far Cry 3 Performance, Benchmarked

Test System And Graphics Hardware

As always, we strive to represent game performance across a wide range of graphics hardware. We're including cards from the low-end Radeon HD 6450 and GeForce GT 210 to multi-card Radeon HD 7870 CrossFire and GeForce GTX 660 SLI setups. This title does support triple-screen setups, so we also have benchmark results at 5760x1080 to present.

Each graphics card is set to its reference specifications to best represent a majority of the boards on the market.

Because there aren't any repeatable sequences in the dynamically-generated game world, we're benchmarking by running the same path through outposts and the jungle for 50 seconds. Results are consistent, within 1 FPS of each repeated test.