Far Cry 3 Performance, Benchmarked

As always, we strive to represent game performance across a wide range of graphics hardware. We're including cards from the low-end Radeon HD 6450 and GeForce GT 210 to multi-card Radeon HD 7870 CrossFire and GeForce GTX 660 SLI setups. This title does support triple-screen setups, so we also have benchmark results at 5760x1080 to present.
Each graphics card is set to its reference specifications to best represent a majority of the boards on the market.
Because there aren't any repeatable sequences in the dynamically-generated game world, we're benchmarking by running the same path through outposts and the jungle for 50 seconds. Results are consistent, within 1 FPS of each repeated test.
|Test System
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E), 3.3 GHz @ 4.25 GHz , Six Cores, LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3 Cache, Hyper-Threading enabled.
|Motherboard
|ASRock X79 Extreme9 (LGA 2011) Chipset: Intel X79 Express
|Networking
|On-Board Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Corsair Vengeance LP PC3-16000, 4 x 4 GB, 1600 MT/s, CL 8-8-8-24-2T
|Graphics
|GeForce 210 1 GB DDR3GeForce GT 630 512 MB GDDR5GeForce GTX 650 2 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 650 Ti 1 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 660 2 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 660 Ti 2 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 670 2 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 6450 512 MB GDDR5Radeon HD 6670 512 MB DDR3Radeon HD 7750 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 7770 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 7850 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 7870 2 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 7950 Boost 3 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 7970 3 GB GDDR5
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 470-series 256 GB (SSD)
|Power
|ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W ATX12V, EPS12V
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 8
|DirectX
|DirectX 11.1
|Graphics Drivers
|Catalyst 12.11 beta 11, Nvidia 310.70 beta
|Benchmarks
|Far Cry 3
|v.1.02, running through jungle from outpost, 50-second Fraps run
My God... Are the reviewers of this website paid to make AMD look bad? Any person with a minimum hint of common sense can clearly see that there is virtually no difference between FX 8350, the i3, the i5 and i7. This is a big disservice to the community.
I thinks it read like this
"The good news for folks with Piledriver-based processors is that the FX-8350 is nearly as quick as Intel's Core i7-3960X (never mind the fact that the Core i7 costs more than $500..). "
hehe....
anyways good review...
Why no middle ground? And why no 7970/680 tests in Crossfire/SLI? Why use single flagship cards, but then only use SLI/Crossfire for the medium bunch?
I'm very glad to see that this game uses Crossfire/SLI effectively, ~50% increase in performance for dual GPU configurations.
Thanks Don for the great review as always.
Edit: These still screen shots don't do it justice.
The good thing is the game doesn't scale up with intel CPUs making the 8350 really look good in comparison.
Dude, the writer is only trying to point out that using a dual core i3 is more meaningful than using the 8core FX8350. AND B.T.W. its common sense than the latest games dont even benefit from so many cores. Stop moaning about whether or not the writer is an Intel fanboy because AMD performed well in the GPU section.