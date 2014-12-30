Far Cry 4 Game Performance Review

Results: 720p And 1080p
Low Details @ 720p
As expected, Far Cry 4 is not a game that facilitates playable performance on low-end PCs or entry-level graphics cards. Nevertheless, you can achieve passable frame rates with sub-$100 GPUs as long as you're willing to drop your resolution to 1280x720 pixels.
If you really want to achieve at least a 30-FPS minimum, you need a GeForce GT 730 GDDR5. Aside from raw frame-per-second performance, the Radeon boards suffer more significant frame time variance. This can be a symptom of micro-stuttering, and while the lowly Radeon R7 240 will suffice if you're not a performance snob, its frame time variance is astonishingly high. We consider the Radeon R7 250X to be a good starting point for Far Cry 4, though.
Low Details @ 1080p
Let's see what happens when we bump up the resolution from 720p to 1920x1080:
The GeForce GTX 650 is forced below 30 FPS at this resolution, while the Radeon R7 250X manages to keep its frame rate higher. The GeForce GTX 750 Ti does a good job, too. Once again, the Radeon cards struggle with high frame time variance.
Medium Details @ 1080p
Let's explore what happens when we increase the detail level at 1080p:
The frame rates remain quite high for the GeForce GTX 750 Ti and up. AMD's Radeon R9 270X and 285 are hit with a lot more frame time variance than we'd like to see, but it's not so distracting in practice to render the game unplayable.
Ultra Details @ 1080p
With the ultra detail preset enabled, this game becomes much more difficult for mid-range graphics cards to cope with. Even the Radeon R9 285 drops slightly below a 30 FPS minimum, while the Radeon R9 290X, GeForce GTX 970 and GeForce GTX 980 are the only three cards able to maintain high-end frame rates. By now, we're not surprised to see the Radeons demonstrating an undesirable amount of frame time variance.
I'm assuming none since with my GTX 970 and i7 4790k, I was regularly bottoming out into the low-40s/upper-30s with SMAA enabled.
6300, 6350, same thing mostly.
You can OC an 8350 to that level of performance, so you can approximate.