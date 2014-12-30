Trending

Far Cry 4 Game Performance Review

If you were a fan of Far Cry 3’s free roam, hunting and countless side missions, the sequel will be right up your alley. We test a wide array of hardware with this game, and get a good look at how it improves upon its predecessor.

Results: 720p And 1080p

Low Details @ 720p

As expected, Far Cry 4 is not a game that facilitates playable performance on low-end PCs or entry-level graphics cards. Nevertheless, you can achieve passable frame rates with sub-$100 GPUs as long as you're willing to drop your resolution to 1280x720 pixels.

If you really want to achieve at least a 30-FPS minimum, you need a GeForce GT 730 GDDR5. Aside from raw frame-per-second performance, the Radeon boards suffer more significant frame time variance. This can be a symptom of micro-stuttering, and while the lowly Radeon R7 240 will suffice if you're not a performance snob, its frame time variance is astonishingly high. We consider the Radeon R7 250X to be a good starting point for Far Cry 4, though.

Low Details @ 1080p

Let's see what happens when we bump up the resolution from 720p to 1920x1080:

The GeForce GTX 650 is forced below 30 FPS at this resolution, while the Radeon R7 250X manages to keep its frame rate higher. The GeForce GTX 750 Ti does a good job, too. Once again, the Radeon cards struggle with high frame time variance.

Medium Details @ 1080p

Let's explore what happens when we increase the detail level at 1080p:

The frame rates remain quite high for the GeForce GTX 750 Ti and up. AMD's Radeon R9 270X and 285 are hit with a lot more frame time variance than we'd like to see, but it's not so distracting in practice to render the game unplayable.

Ultra Details @ 1080p

With the ultra detail preset enabled, this game becomes much more difficult for mid-range graphics cards to cope with. Even the Radeon R9 285 drops slightly below a 30 FPS minimum, while the Radeon R9 290X, GeForce GTX 970 and GeForce GTX 980 are the only three cards able to maintain high-end frame rates. By now, we're not surprised to see the Radeons demonstrating an undesirable amount of frame time variance.

76 Comments Comment from the forums
  • gamebrigada 30 December 2014 20:25
    Which drivers were you using on the AMD graphics side?
    Reply
  • damric 30 December 2014 20:32
    How much AA was used and what kind? None?
    Reply
  • Ellis_D 30 December 2014 20:42
    14935116 said:
    How much AA was used and what kind? None?

    I'm assuming none since with my GTX 970 and i7 4790k, I was regularly bottoming out into the low-40s/upper-30s with SMAA enabled.
    Reply
  • johnnyb105 30 December 2014 20:45
    Kinda wondering why are they using a fx4170 and a 6300 WHEN THERE IS A FX 4350 AND 6350 CPU AND WHERE THE HECK IS THE 8350 AT???
    Reply
  • stoned_ritual 30 December 2014 21:13
    I have a gtx780 reference and an i5 4670k, I get BETTER framrates with SMAA enabled at 1080p than with 2xMSAA or the game-suggested level of 2xTXAA. I play this game on ultra. I do get fps drops in highly vegetated areas. The biggest performance gain is seen when I disable god rays.
    Reply
  • Onus 30 December 2014 21:16
    Hmmm, I got this game free with a 500GB Samsung 840 EVO. It will be the first shooter I've tried in years. I'm thinking my i5-3570K and HD7970 ought to manage "very high" reasonably well.
    Reply
  • magic couch 30 December 2014 21:29
    The AMD drivers used were the 14.9 Omega drivers, but the omega drivers are 14.12, not 14.9. Is it supposed to say 14.12 or were the 14.9 drivers used?
    Reply
  • airborn824 30 December 2014 21:34
    I am so BIASED. sigh what is this world coming to when we can trust nothing and no one for good info. I wanna see FX8350 with 290x with updated drivers and i5 4690 with GTX 9802 newest drivers so all of us can compare somewhat lol
    Reply
  • Cryio 30 December 2014 21:35
    @ Johnny: FX 4170 for old gen high clocked quad.

    6300, 6350, same thing mostly.

    You can OC an 8350 to that level of performance, so you can approximate.
    Reply
  • airborn824 30 December 2014 21:38
    THis game was so badly made. Why would there be such a difference in the CPU FPS? Sigh and very suprised such low FPS on the 295x2 which is the best money can buy these days. Very badly made game, glad i got it for FREE i would never buy it at its point now.
    Reply