Web Browser Grand Prix 4: Firefox 4 Goes Final

Performance Benchmarks: Java And Silverlight
GUIMark JAVA 5 Swing
Opera, Firefox, and Chrome make up the top three (respectively), all displaying about 41 frames per second. With 33.5 FPS, Safari takes fourth place, just a frame and a half per second ahead of IE9.
Encog Silverlight
Google Chrome still places first in Silverlight performance, followed closely by Microsoft's own IE9. Opera takes third place, with Firefox 4 just behind in fourth. In last place, Safari is noticeably behind the pack.
That pretty much sums it up. No amount of optimization will help you when it comes to loading web pages if you have a large amount of adframes and such to slow you down.
So have your super-fast IE9: I bet the ads will appreciate loading quick too.
you must enjoy all those ads, in real world the difference in speed is negligible, but i sure has hell appreciate a rock stable browser, which is not what IE is, now saying that i have to say IE9 is definitely light years ahead of it's predecessor
have used all 3 browser and found FF to be the most stable by far
You must enjoy being an ignorant Fx fanboy. IE9 comes with adblocking features without needing any extensions.
"Adblock Plus, Adblock Plus, Adblock Plus.
So have your super-fast IE9: I bet the ads will appreciate loading quick too."

Not if you use tracking protection.
Not if you use tracking protection.
This is why Firefox doesn't get 100:
http://limi.net/articles/firefox-acid3/