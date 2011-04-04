Trending

Web Browser Grand Prix 4: Firefox 4 Goes Final

It's official! After four months of delays, twelve betas, and two RCs, Firefox 4 has gone final. But after all that, does this fox still have teeth? Can Internet Explorer 9 retain the WBGP title, or will it become the shortest-lived champion to date?

Conformance Benchmarks: JavaScript, CSS3, And HTML5

Sputnik

Internet Explorer 9 tops the Sputnik JavaScript conformance test with a score of 5175. Following closely in second place is Opera with a score of 5166. Chrome earns third, achieving 5110 points. Safari places fourth at 5076 points, while Firefox 4 finishes last with 5065.

Acid3

As usual, Google Chrome, Opera, and Apple Safari all pass the Acid3 test with the maximum score of 100. Mozilla Firefox 4 raises the browser's score from 94 to 97, and IE9 still scores a 95.

CSS3 Selectors Test

Once again, every browser except Chrome earns the maximum score of 574 in the CSS3 Selectors Test; Google's browser scores 558.

HTML5Test.com

Chrome again steals the show in HTML5 compliance, earning a score of 288 and 13 bonus points. With version 4, Firefox manages to climb from fourth place up to second, leap-frogging third-place finisher Opera, and sending Safari into fourth. Despite how well IE9 implements HTML5 hardware acceleration, it still finishes last in compliance of the upcoming standard.

  • reprotected 04 April 2011 11:13
    Because people can't wait for half a second. I never had a single rendering problem with any of my browsers.
  • LuckyDucky7 04 April 2011 11:18
    Adblock Plus, Adblock Plus, Adblock Plus.

    That pretty much sums it up. No amount of optimization will help you when it comes to loading web pages if you have a large amount of adframes and such to slow you down.

    So have your super-fast IE9: I bet the ads will appreciate loading quick too.
  • 04 April 2011 11:34
    @ericburnby

    you must enjoy all those ads, in real world the difference in speed is negligible, but i sure has hell appreciate a rock stable browser, which is not what IE is, now saying that i have to say IE9 is definitely light years ahead of it's predecessor

    have used all 3 browser and found FF to be the most stable by far
  • 04 April 2011 11:43
    @ StableBrowser,

    You must enjoy being an ignorant Fx fanboy. IE9 comes with adblocking features without needing any extensions.
  • nd22 04 April 2011 11:44
    IE9 is indeed fast, but my question relates to Safari, a browser created specifically for Mac, not for Windows. On Mac Safari is incredible fast, why Tom’s did not tested Safari on the platform which it was designed for?
  • 04 April 2011 11:44
    @luckyducky7

    "Adblock Plus, Adblock Plus, Adblock Plus.

    That pretty much sums it up. No amount of optimization will help you when it comes to loading web pages if you have a large amount of adframes and such to slow you down.

    So have your super-fast IE9: I bet the ads will appreciate loading quick too."

    Not if you use tracking protection.
  • adamovera 04 April 2011 11:49
    nd22IE9 is indeed fast, but my question relates to Safari, a browser created specifically for Mac, not for Windows. On Mac Safari is incredible fast, why Tom’s did not tested Safari on the platform which it was designed for?It is my hope that we'll be able to do that. Hopefully for the next major Safari release. If that's at the same time as Lion, then we might have to use the latest updated Snow Leopard for time reasons.
  • jsowoc 04 April 2011 12:03
    Re: Acid3
    This is why Firefox doesn't get 100:
    http://limi.net/articles/firefox-acid3/
  • 04 April 2011 12:07
    I loaded up IE today because the Chase website gives me problems with Chrome, and I was surprised by how fast IE9 is now. Loading pages seemingly as fast or faster then chrome. I even thought of switching it to my primary browser, but the lack of Ad-block support killed it. It is a necessary feature and every browser should have it or something like it these days.
  • andy5174 04 April 2011 12:10
    The latest Chrome is indeed pretty fast, but I just can't live without Tab Mix Plus which is only available to Firefox. Someone please write a similar add-on for Chrome!!!
