Web Browser Grand Prix 4: Firefox 4 Goes Final

Conformance Benchmarks: JavaScript, CSS3, And HTML5
Sputnik
Internet Explorer 9 tops the Sputnik JavaScript conformance test with a score of 5175. Following closely in second place is Opera with a score of 5166. Chrome earns third, achieving 5110 points. Safari places fourth at 5076 points, while Firefox 4 finishes last with 5065.
Acid3
As usual, Google Chrome, Opera, and Apple Safari all pass the Acid3 test with the maximum score of 100. Mozilla Firefox 4 raises the browser's score from 94 to 97, and IE9 still scores a 95.
CSS3 Selectors Test
Once again, every browser except Chrome earns the maximum score of 574 in the CSS3 Selectors Test; Google's browser scores 558.
HTML5Test.com
Chrome again steals the show in HTML5 compliance, earning a score of 288 and 13 bonus points. With version 4, Firefox manages to climb from fourth place up to second, leap-frogging third-place finisher Opera, and sending Safari into fourth. Despite how well IE9 implements HTML5 hardware acceleration, it still finishes last in compliance of the upcoming standard.
That pretty much sums it up. No amount of optimization will help you when it comes to loading web pages if you have a large amount of adframes and such to slow you down.
So have your super-fast IE9: I bet the ads will appreciate loading quick too.
you must enjoy all those ads, in real world the difference in speed is negligible, but i sure has hell appreciate a rock stable browser, which is not what IE is, now saying that i have to say IE9 is definitely light years ahead of it's predecessor
have used all 3 browser and found FF to be the most stable by far
You must enjoy being an ignorant Fx fanboy. IE9 comes with adblocking features without needing any extensions.
Not if you use tracking protection.
This is why Firefox doesn't get 100:
http://limi.net/articles/firefox-acid3/