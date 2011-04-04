Trending

Web Browser Grand Prix 4: Firefox 4 Goes Final

It's official! After four months of delays, twelve betas, and two RCs, Firefox 4 has gone final. But after all that, does this fox still have teeth? Can Internet Explorer 9 retain the WBGP title, or will it become the shortest-lived champion to date?

Benchmark Results: Final Placing

Performance Placing

1st2nd3rd4th5th
Chrome85536
Firefox37854
Internet Explorer105343
Opera62953
Safari2887

When judging by pure speed, Microsoft Internet Explorer 9 is still the champ, taking in ten first-place finishes. This is despite being excluded from the WebGL tests, where second-place finisher Chrome 10 and third-place finisher Firefox 4 were guaranteed two extra first- or second-place spots each. Opera 11.01 drops to fourth and Safari 5.04, the oldest browser here, ranks last.

Efficiency Placing

1st2nd3rd4th5th
Chrome211
Firefox1111
Internet Explorer112
Opera22
Safari1111

Chrome finishes first in our efficiency results; Firefox comes in a close second. Internet Explorer is third, followed by Safari and then Opera.

Conformance Placing

1st2nd3rd4th5th
Chrome211
Firefox121
Internet Explorer211
Opera211
Safari22

Rivals Google Chrome and Opera tie for first place in standards conformance. Another set of rivals tie for second place: Microsoft Internet Explorer and Mozilla Firefox. Safari 5, the oldest browser in the WBGP, places third.

Total Placing

1st2nd3rd4th5th
Chrome127637
Firefox510965
Internet Explorer136464
Opera831255
Safari491118

When you combine the placing from all three types of benchmarks, we get a mirror of the performance benchmark lineup. Internet Explorer 9 is still in the number-one spot. Chrome, Firefox, Opera, and Safari also remain in their respective second-, third-, fourth-, and fifth place ranking.

