Web Browser Grand Prix 4: Firefox 4 Goes Final

Benchmark Results: Final Placing

Performance Placing

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Chrome 8 5 5 3 6 Firefox 3 7 8 5 4 Internet Explorer 10 5 3 4 3 Opera 6 2 9 5 3 Safari 2 8 8 7

When judging by pure speed, Microsoft Internet Explorer 9 is still the champ, taking in ten first-place finishes. This is despite being excluded from the WebGL tests, where second-place finisher Chrome 10 and third-place finisher Firefox 4 were guaranteed two extra first- or second-place spots each. Opera 11.01 drops to fourth and Safari 5.04, the oldest browser here, ranks last.

Efficiency Placing

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Chrome 2 1 1 Firefox 1 1 1 1 Internet Explorer 1 1 2 Opera 2 2 Safari 1 1 1 1

Chrome finishes first in our efficiency results; Firefox comes in a close second. Internet Explorer is third, followed by Safari and then Opera.

Conformance Placing

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Chrome 2 1 1 Firefox 1 2 1 Internet Explorer 2 1 1 Opera 2 1 1 Safari 2 2

Rivals Google Chrome and Opera tie for first place in standards conformance. Another set of rivals tie for second place: Microsoft Internet Explorer and Mozilla Firefox. Safari 5, the oldest browser in the WBGP, places third.

Total Placing

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Chrome 12 7 6 3 7 Firefox 5 10 9 6 5 Internet Explorer 13 6 4 6 4 Opera 8 3 12 5 5 Safari 4 9 1 11 8

When you combine the placing from all three types of benchmarks, we get a mirror of the performance benchmark lineup. Internet Explorer 9 is still in the number-one spot. Chrome, Firefox, Opera, and Safari also remain in their respective second-, third-, fourth-, and fifth place ranking.