Web Browser Grand Prix 4: Firefox 4 Goes Final

Benchmark Results: Final Placing
Performance Placing
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Chrome
|8
|5
|5
|3
|6
|Firefox
|3
|7
|8
|5
|4
|Internet Explorer
|10
|5
|3
|4
|3
|Opera
|6
|2
|9
|5
|3
|Safari
|2
|8
|8
|7
When judging by pure speed, Microsoft Internet Explorer 9 is still the champ, taking in ten first-place finishes. This is despite being excluded from the WebGL tests, where second-place finisher Chrome 10 and third-place finisher Firefox 4 were guaranteed two extra first- or second-place spots each. Opera 11.01 drops to fourth and Safari 5.04, the oldest browser here, ranks last.
Efficiency Placing
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Chrome
|2
|1
|1
|Firefox
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Internet Explorer
|1
|1
|2
|Opera
|2
|2
|Safari
|1
|1
|1
|1
Chrome finishes first in our efficiency results; Firefox comes in a close second. Internet Explorer is third, followed by Safari and then Opera.
Conformance Placing
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Chrome
|2
|1
|1
|Firefox
|1
|2
|1
|Internet Explorer
|2
|1
|1
|Opera
|2
|1
|1
|Safari
|2
|2
Rivals Google Chrome and Opera tie for first place in standards conformance. Another set of rivals tie for second place: Microsoft Internet Explorer and Mozilla Firefox. Safari 5, the oldest browser in the WBGP, places third.
Total Placing
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Chrome
|12
|7
|6
|3
|7
|Firefox
|5
|10
|9
|6
|5
|Internet Explorer
|13
|6
|4
|6
|4
|Opera
|8
|3
|12
|5
|5
|Safari
|4
|9
|1
|11
|8
When you combine the placing from all three types of benchmarks, we get a mirror of the performance benchmark lineup. Internet Explorer 9 is still in the number-one spot. Chrome, Firefox, Opera, and Safari also remain in their respective second-, third-, fourth-, and fifth place ranking.
That pretty much sums it up. No amount of optimization will help you when it comes to loading web pages if you have a large amount of adframes and such to slow you down.
So have your super-fast IE9: I bet the ads will appreciate loading quick too.
you must enjoy all those ads, in real world the difference in speed is negligible, but i sure has hell appreciate a rock stable browser, which is not what IE is, now saying that i have to say IE9 is definitely light years ahead of it's predecessor
have used all 3 browser and found FF to be the most stable by far
You must enjoy being an ignorant Fx fanboy. IE9 comes with adblocking features without needing any extensions.
"Adblock Plus, Adblock Plus, Adblock Plus.
That pretty much sums it up. No amount of optimization will help you when it comes to loading web pages if you have a large amount of adframes and such to slow you down.
So have your super-fast IE9: I bet the ads will appreciate loading quick too."
Not if you use tracking protection.
This is why Firefox doesn't get 100:
http://limi.net/articles/firefox-acid3/