Web Browser Grand Prix 4: Firefox 4 Goes Final

Test System Specs And Setup

Test System Specs

Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate (64-bit) Processor Intel Core i5-750 @ 2.8 GHz (Quad Core) Motherboard Gigabyte GA-P55A-UD7 (F7 BIOS) Memory 8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB) Graphics AMD Radeon HD 4870 Reference Board 512 MB GDDR5 (PCIe 2.0) Storage Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache Optical Asus DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS Power Supply Corsair TX750W (750 W Max) Chassis Zalman MS1000-HS2 CPU Cooler Scythe Mugen 2 Revision B

Local Web Server Specs

Operating System Ubuntu 10.04 LTS Server Edition "Lucid Lynx" (32-bit) Processor AMD Athlon @ 1150 MHz Motherboard Soyo Dragon Platinum Memory 512 MB DDR Graphics AMD Radeon 9550, 256 MB GDDR Storage 40 GB Western Digital HDD WD400BB Optical Samsung DVD-ROM SD-616T Additional Packages Apache2, MySQL Client, MySHL Server, PHP5, PHP-GD, PHP5-MySQL, PHPMyAdmin, SSH

Setup

Before testing, Windows 7 was fully updated (including Service Pack 1) as of 3/25/11. Power management was set to never engage, and the table below lists all the additional software installed onto the test system:

Adobe Flash 10.2 Microsoft Silverlight 4.0.60129.0 Oracle Java Version 6 Update 24 AMD Catalyst 11.2

After the setup, we downloaded and installed the most recent stable version of each Web browser. The table below lists the version number of the Web browsers entered into WBGP4:

Google Chrome 10.0.648.204 Mozilla Firefox 4.0 Microsoft Internet Explorer 9.0.8112.16421 Opera 11.01 (build 1190) Apple Safari 5.04 (7533.20.27)

Absolutely no data was retained from WBGP3. We ran all of the benchmarks again on a completely new installation of Windows 7. Between the publication of WBGP3 and before testing began on WBGP4, the test network was upgraded to the latest gigabit Ethernet and 802.11n standards. Everything was replaced: the modem, router, switches, cabling; the whole enchilada. The new modem, which dramatically improves Speakeasy scores, could potentially effect any tests using live Web sites. Likewise, the gigabit networking equipment may effect page load times from the LAN. Even the memory tests had to be redone because many of the top 40 Web sites changed their content since testing for WBGP3.