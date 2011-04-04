Web Browser Grand Prix 4: Firefox 4 Goes Final

Test System Specs And Setup
Test System Specs
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate (64-bit)
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-750 @ 2.8 GHz (Quad Core)
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte GA-P55A-UD7 (F7 BIOS)
|Memory
|8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB)
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 4870 Reference Board 512 MB GDDR5 (PCIe 2.0)
|Storage
|Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache
|Optical
|Asus DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS
|Power Supply
|Corsair TX750W (750 W Max)
|Chassis
|Zalman MS1000-HS2
|CPU Cooler
|Scythe Mugen 2 Revision B
Local Web Server Specs
|Operating System
|Ubuntu 10.04 LTS Server Edition "Lucid Lynx" (32-bit)
|Processor
|AMD Athlon @ 1150 MHz
|Motherboard
|Soyo Dragon Platinum
|Memory
|512 MB DDR
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon 9550, 256 MB GDDR
|Storage
|40 GB Western Digital HDD WD400BB
|Optical
|Samsung DVD-ROM SD-616T
|Additional Packages
|Apache2, MySQL Client, MySHL Server, PHP5, PHP-GD, PHP5-MySQL, PHPMyAdmin, SSH
Setup
Before testing, Windows 7 was fully updated (including Service Pack 1) as of 3/25/11. Power management was set to never engage, and the table below lists all the additional software installed onto the test system:
|Adobe Flash
|10.2
|Microsoft Silverlight
|4.0.60129.0
|Oracle Java
|Version 6 Update 24
|AMD Catalyst
|11.2
After the setup, we downloaded and installed the most recent stable version of each Web browser. The table below lists the version number of the Web browsers entered into WBGP4:
|Google Chrome
|10.0.648.204
|Mozilla Firefox
|4.0
|Microsoft Internet Explorer
|9.0.8112.16421
|Opera
|11.01 (build 1190)
|Apple Safari
|5.04 (7533.20.27)
Absolutely no data was retained from WBGP3. We ran all of the benchmarks again on a completely new installation of Windows 7. Between the publication of WBGP3 and before testing began on WBGP4, the test network was upgraded to the latest gigabit Ethernet and 802.11n standards. Everything was replaced: the modem, router, switches, cabling; the whole enchilada. The new modem, which dramatically improves Speakeasy scores, could potentially effect any tests using live Web sites. Likewise, the gigabit networking equipment may effect page load times from the LAN. Even the memory tests had to be redone because many of the top 40 Web sites changed their content since testing for WBGP3.
That pretty much sums it up. No amount of optimization will help you when it comes to loading web pages if you have a large amount of adframes and such to slow you down.
So have your super-fast IE9: I bet the ads will appreciate loading quick too.
you must enjoy all those ads, in real world the difference in speed is negligible, but i sure has hell appreciate a rock stable browser, which is not what IE is, now saying that i have to say IE9 is definitely light years ahead of it's predecessor
have used all 3 browser and found FF to be the most stable by far
You must enjoy being an ignorant Fx fanboy. IE9 comes with adblocking features without needing any extensions.
Not if you use tracking protection.
This is why Firefox doesn't get 100:
