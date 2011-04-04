Web Browser Grand Prix 4: Firefox 4 Goes Final

Performance Benchmarks: Peacekeeper, DOM, And CSS

Peacekeeper

Chrome is again on top of the FutureMark Peacekeeper test, with rival Opera just 800 points in tow. Microsoft Internet Explorer 9 manages to score over 7000 points to take third place. Safari earns 5450 to place fourth, while the new Firefox 4 only manages a 5300.

Dromaeo DOM

Opera easily takes the top spot, performing over 2800 runs per second. Chrome finishes second, 700 points behind Opera at 2100. Firefox 4 comes in third with a score of almost 2000. Safari places fourth at around 1900, while IE9 comes in last at just over 1400 runs per second.

Maze Solver

Maze solver from the Internet Explorer 9 Test Drive site is a new addition to the WBGP. This test targets CSS 2.1 and CSS 3 performance.

Opera annihilates this benchmark, completing the 30x30 maze in 8.5 seconds. IE9 falls into second place with a 13 second completion time. Firefox 4 fills the middle spot, taking nearly 100 seconds to find the end. In fourth place is Safari, taking 120 seconds to get out of the maze. Google's Chrome flounders behind in fifth place at nearly 150 seconds.