Web Browser Grand Prix 4: Firefox 4 Goes Final

Performanc Benchmarks: HTML5

GUIMark 2 HTML5 Vector Charting (1-Pixel Version)

We decided to drop the original 2-pixel variant of the GUIMark 2 HTML5 vector charting test and just stick to the updated single-pixel version.

Opera excels at the HTML5 vector charting test, earning almost 35 FPS. Safari comes in second with over 28 FPS . Achieving 24 FPS, Firefox 4 beats IE9 by a single frame per second, while Chrome finishes last at 19 FPS.

GUIMark 2 HTML5 Bitmap Gaming

For all intents and purposes, IE9 and FF4 tie in HTML5 bitmap gaming, but technically Microsoft beats Mozilla by 0.02 FPS. Google Chrome takes third with 35 FPS, Opera is in fourth place with 20 FPS, and Safari finishes last with just 10 FPS.

GUIMark 2 HTML5 Text Columns

In the HTML5 text column tests, Firefox 4 takes the lead with 57 frames per second. Arch-rival IE9 is only four frames behind, in second place. Opera, Safari, and Chrome round out the placing (respectively), all earning around 30 FPS.

Asteroids HTML5 Canvas 2D And JavaScript

This test mixes JavaScript and the 2D Canvas capabilities of HTML5 in a Web browser game setting.

Internet Explorer takes the lead, just ahead of Chrome. Opera is more than one thousand points behind. Safari trails 600 points behind Opera in fourth, and Firefox 4 takes last place, earning 300 points less than Safari. Obviously, the JavaScript in this test allowed JS-proficient Chrome and Opera to shoot ahead in the standings.

IE9 is still the HTML5 champ, though Firefox 4 is just a minor performance update away from the crown. Chrome, Opera, and Safari all yield spotty performance, excelling in some areas and falling flat in others.