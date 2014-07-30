AMD FirePro W8100 Review: The Professional Radeon R9 290

How We Test AMD's FirePro W8100

Test Systems and Environment

For this story, we don't overclock Intel's Core i7-4930K, since the workstation world is very stability-sensitive. As a result, our processor runs at a base clock rate of 3.5 GHz. But this machine's test system does sport three SSDs now. We keep the operating system separate from the benchmark suite binaries and data logs.

Normally, we would only test with drivers approved by each ISV. However, this isn’t possible for a brand-new card, so we had to use the latest driver available for AMD's FirePro W8100 (refer to table).

The power draw measurements deserve a section of their own, and we're eager to find out if the AMD FirePro W8100 is really in the sweet spot of AMD's line-up.

Here's the list of hardware we're using for benchmarking: