Fractal Design Arc Mini R2 Case Review: For Your MicroATX Build

First Impressions And 360° Picture Gallery
The Arc Mini R2 does offer some of the larger models' most important features. To begin, it's built solidly, offering resistance against bending one way or the other. It also feels great to the touch, and its front cover sports a nice brushed aluminum-inspired look that contributes nicely to the case's simple and elegant design. There are integrated mesh pieces that provide good airflow, too. Overall, you get a nice chunk of equally solid steel and plastic.
Just like the Arc Midi R2 (Fractal Design Arc Midi R2 Review: Improving On A Classic Case), the Arc Mini R2 has a vertical expansion slot on the back that can be used for accessories like an additional PCI card-format cooler. That feature wasn't available from the Arc XL.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8rDDyDW0yA#t=143
With advancements of manufacturing, all things tech that is white such as white PCB'd products and plastics won't turn yellow which apparently happens when exposed to UV radiation due to bromine in the plastic to act as a flame retardant.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brominated_flame_retardant
Now due to various issues, the process has been changed, that's why you now see alot of white products NOT turn yellow within a few months.
Personally I love anything Fractal make, they are minimalist and functional!
Also, there is no reason SSDs can't be mounted to the back of the motherboard trays. NZXT utilizes this design on a lot of their cases. You can even do this yourself without issue by just using some velcro if you have enough clearance between the motherboard tray and the case.
I think most people use their optical drives so infrequently, it makes sense to share a USB optical drive among all of your PCs.
I can see internal optical drives going by the way of the dinosaur; again, especially on a microATX build. Why are case designers still including so many 5.25 bays in general? More than one is hardly necessary for the average user. The only people who need multiple 5.25s are those with disk copying/duplication stations. Most of us aren't using our PCs for this purpose and if we are, we aren't doing it in a microATX package.