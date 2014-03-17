Trending

Fractal Design Arc Mini R2 Case Review: For Your MicroATX Build

Fractal Design is extending its popular Arc case family with the Arc Mini R2. It's a mini-tower for microATX motherboards, and it’s supposed to provide the same features as the Arc Midi R2 and the Arc XL. Does it deliver a familiar quality level, too?

The Arc Mini R2 does offer some of the larger models' most important features. To begin, it's built solidly, offering resistance against bending one way or the other. It also feels great to the touch, and its front cover sports a nice brushed aluminum-inspired look that contributes nicely to the case's simple and elegant design. There are integrated mesh pieces that provide good airflow, too. Overall, you get a nice chunk of equally solid steel and plastic.

Just like the Arc Midi R2 (Fractal Design Arc Midi R2 Review: Improving On A Classic Case), the Arc Mini R2 has a vertical expansion slot on the back that can be used for accessories like an additional PCI card-format cooler. That feature wasn't available from the Arc XL.

  • blackmagnum 17 March 2014 08:46
    What's up with the white case fan? Won't it turn yellow once time and dust have a go at it?
  • Luay 17 March 2014 09:18
    Which case is in the first photo on the first page sitting next to the Mini R2? MIDI R2 or XL?
  • DookieDraws 17 March 2014 09:44
    It's the Arc XL. I've been looking at it and the Arc Midi R2 cases. They're nice looking cases.
  • Lutfij 17 March 2014 09:57
    Fractal's signature theme is a monochrome theme. Black over white or white over black. The only exceptions in their lineup will be the Blackout Edition case where(as the name gave it away) is going to be completely black - all the way down to having black drive sleds and fans with black blades.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8rDDyDW0yA#t=143

    With advancements of manufacturing, all things tech that is white such as white PCB'd products and plastics won't turn yellow which apparently happens when exposed to UV radiation due to bromine in the plastic to act as a flame retardant.

    http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brominated_flame_retardant

    Now due to various issues, the process has been changed, that's why you now see alot of white products NOT turn yellow within a few months.

    Personally I love anything Fractal make, they are minimalist and functional!
  • vertexx 17 March 2014 10:13
    Looking forward to a review of the new Node 804 uATX cube.
  • daglesj 17 March 2014 10:48
    Nice looking mature case. Just get rid of the awful side window (really, no one is impressed by whats inside) and its a deal!
  • ubercake 17 March 2014 11:17
    I like the idea you can remove the drive cage. I can't stand cases with intakes whose air is immediately blocked by the drive cage. How effective is an intake that blows against a wall of metal?With these small cases, they need to just have one true 5.25 drive bay for optical and should adapt any other 5.25 bays to hold SSDs and HDDs. This way, the intake fans can blow freely across the motherboard. Most people don't need multiple optical drives any longer; especially not in a micro-atx case.

    Also, there is no reason SSDs can't be mounted to the back of the motherboard trays. NZXT utilizes this design on a lot of their cases. You can even do this yourself without issue by just using some velcro if you have enough clearance between the motherboard tray and the case.

    I think most people use their optical drives so infrequently, it makes sense to share a USB optical drive among all of your PCs.

    I can see internal optical drives going by the way of the dinosaur; again, especially on a microATX build. Why are case designers still including so many 5.25 bays in general? More than one is hardly necessary for the average user. The only people who need multiple 5.25s are those with disk copying/duplication stations. Most of us aren't using our PCs for this purpose and if we are, we aren't doing it in a microATX package.
  • Au_equus 17 March 2014 12:56
    The top panel can support a 280mm radiator also, albeit a slim one due to the proximity to the motherboard.
  • QuietPC 17 March 2014 15:37
    Boring
  • user 18 17 March 2014 15:38
    There are other uses for 5.25 bays than just optical drives. Hot-swap HDD/SSD, aftermarket fan controllers, card readers, front panel ports, the list goes on and on.
