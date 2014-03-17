Fractal Design Arc Mini R2 Case Review: For Your MicroATX Build

First Impressions And 360° Picture Gallery

The Arc Mini R2 does offer some of the larger models' most important features. To begin, it's built solidly, offering resistance against bending one way or the other. It also feels great to the touch, and its front cover sports a nice brushed aluminum-inspired look that contributes nicely to the case's simple and elegant design. There are integrated mesh pieces that provide good airflow, too. Overall, you get a nice chunk of equally solid steel and plastic.

Just like the Arc Midi R2 (Fractal Design Arc Midi R2 Review: Improving On A Classic Case), the Arc Mini R2 has a vertical expansion slot on the back that can be used for accessories like an additional PCI card-format cooler. That feature wasn't available from the Arc XL.