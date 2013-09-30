Trending

Fractal Design Arc Midi R2 Review: Improving On A Classic Case

Fractal Design scored a lot of fans with the simple and elegant architecture of its Arc Midi enclosure. The Arc Midi R2 represents an evolutionary step forward for the company, incorporating a number of refinements that build on the original's strengths.

Fractal Design introduced its Arc Midi about two years ago at a price point around $80, making it an affordable mid-tower PC case with a simple design. The chassis proved popular with customers and garnered a lot of editorial attention, too. The accolades weren't just related to price; it also boasted a number of features that were far from standard at the time, including cable management, extensive dust filters, an integrated fan controller, and modular hard drive cages.

The original Arc Midi might be two years old, but its aesthetic and feature set are still very much modern. Fractal Design's new Arc Midi R2 replaces the side fan with a large window, which naturally changes the case's look a bit. Other modifications are less obvious. You get the option to install 2.5” drives on the back of the motherboard tray, for example. Or, you can pop in a 240 mm radiator not just below the top, but also behind the front of the case. Finally, the integrated fan control is relocated to a more convenient position.

Since the Arc Midi R2 is only a few dollars pricier than its predecessor, there’s really no reason to skip out on the advertised improvements by stepping back to the old version. We're interested in these updates, and how big of an advantage they might lend to the evolved enclosure from Fractal Design.

Packaging

The Swedish case vendor typically builds its chassis to be simple and elegant. This isn’t only reflected in Fractal's products, but also in its packaging. The Arc Midi R2 ships in a basic cardboard box with side handles. There's a picture of the case on the front and an exploded view around back, describing the enclosure's unique features.

My colleague Igor Wallossek and I both have an issue with the messy Styrofoam used for packaging cases, but apparently nobody is listening. Fair enough.

In the Box

Apart from the case, the box includes a large pamphlet letting you know that you can contact Fractal Design if anything is wrong with the Arc Midi R2. The offer to send out a replacement part immediately and free of charge can save the hassle of returning it to the seller.

The multi-language manual doesn’t include complete installation instructions, but it does a fair job explaining the case’s unique features. The print quality is good, also.

All of the accessories are found in a small cardboard box. There are cable ties, motherboard spacers with a handy installation tool, and plenty of screws painted black to match.

22 Comments Comment from the forums
  • f-14 30 September 2013 05:26
    Solution: buy some rubber toilet grommets or faucet washers from your local hardware store price will range from 25 cents to a little under a dollar and the problem is solved.

    Some Notes and Recommendations about Replacing the Fans

    Let's say everything else about the Arc Midi R2 is ideal for you, and you simply want to replace its fans.
    Reply
  • dish_moose 30 September 2013 10:01
    I think a fan that vibrates when pointed down is an inferior product. I had to replace the fan on my Antec 302 for the same reason - drove me crazy. As for beauty over function - I would much rather keep my GPU cool that have a "pretty" side window.
    -Bruce
    Reply
  • mouse24 30 September 2013 11:03
    ^ Was it a sleeve bearing fan? If so thats more or less normal due to how that bearing is designed.
    Reply
  • SchizoFrog 30 September 2013 11:04
    Who puts a fan in the roof of a case to blow downwards? Surely the roof is best used as an exhaust and it was specifically mentioned about the fan blowing downwards. Personally I think I would be likely to buy a full set of fans so that I can fill all the fan mounts with the same design range and then keep the stock fans as emergency spares.

    As for keeping the GPU cool, I don't that is an issue with 2 the fans in the front creating perfectly adequate airflow to keep the GPU cool unless you are using multiple GPUs. Although in time I would probably mod the window and inserting an extra fan there as that isn't a hard job to do.
    Reply
  • cjny71 30 September 2013 12:17
    Regarding the change from a side panel with a mesh vent to a window, I am not sure if this would make much of a difference to GPU cooling. I have the original Fractal Midi and I wanted to isolate noise a bit more, so I swapped the side panels so that the vented one is on the back of the mother board side. I had also installed 1 extra 140 mm fan in the bottom of the case blowing up to draw in cool air underneath. I did this before swapping the side panels. All of my 140 mm fans are turning at 700 rpm. Surprisingly I noticed that in this configuration the GPU was slightly cooler (1-2 C) at idle and under load with the solid panel on the right / GPU side, and the noise seemed a little lower. CPU temps did not change. I would have to guess that the mesh hole provides an escape port for air and the GPU fan has to work harder.
    Heat Sources: i5-3570K @ 4.4 GHz, Hyper 212 EVO, EVGA GTX 560Ti @ 900 MHz, 3 WD Cavier Black HD
    Reply
  • RazberyBandit 30 September 2013 13:22
    The Arc Midi 2 and Define R4 use an identical core case design. The only design differences are found in the front and top panels. (Both are mesh in the Arc Midi 2, while the Define R4 has a front door and sound-proof material fan opening covers for the top fan openings.)
    With Define R4's often available for roughly $85 (on sale) and Arc Midi 2's typically about $65 online, I find the $20 additional cost for the sound-proofing included in the Define R4 models a very worthwhile investment.
    Reply
  • brazuka331 30 September 2013 14:25
    Just got the Define R4 last week and i could not be happier!
    Reply
  • InvalidError 30 September 2013 16:46
    11627141 said:
    Surprisingly I noticed that in this configuration the GPU was slightly cooler (1-2 C) at idle and under load with the solid panel on the right / GPU side, and the noise seemed a little lower.
    Does your GPU have its fan at one end of the card and exhaust directly outside through the rear bracket? If it does, the reason you see lower GPU temps is likely that the slightly more positive (or slightly less negative) pressure in the case from going solid makes the GPU's HSF a little more efficient at shoving warm air out of the case. Cards with "mid-mount" fans may also benefit from this due to slightly increased vertical airflow between the GPU's top edge and case panel carrying warm air up through the case faster.

    That is what I like to call structured airflow. Placing fans in the most effective places and shutting off meshed areas that allow air to escape without contributing to net cooling can achieve superior results with much less meshed area and fewer fans.
    Reply
  • basketcase87 30 September 2013 19:11
    11626775 said:
    I think a fan that vibrates when pointed down is an inferior product. I had to replace the fan on my Antec 302 for the same reason - drove me crazy. As for beauty over function - I would much rather keep my GPU cool that have a "pretty" side window.
    -Bruce

    Side fans don't always help GPU temps, they can even hurt temps in some cases by interfering with the airflow from the GPU fan. It really depends on the case and GPU (and whether or not the front intakes do anything for the GPU), but saying categorically that having an intake there will improve GPU temps is certainly not true.
    Reply
  • fat_panda 30 September 2013 20:28
    It deserves a "Smart Buy" Award. Arc Midi R2 offers much more for the price than the competition while often being on sale for $65.
    Reply