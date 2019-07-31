Fractal Design ION+ 860P Power Supply Review: Whisper Quiet

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also improves system stability, especially under overclocked conditions. At the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

The load regulation we measure is satisfactory on each rail.

Hold-Up Time

Hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time we observe exceeds 17ms, while the power-good signal is spot-on at 16ms.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Although we measure low inrush current with 115V input, this is not the case with 230V input.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.338A 1.996A 2.004A 1.003A 85.828 88.273% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 43.85°C 0.969 12.028V 5.016V 3.299V 4.985V 97.230 40.30°C 115.12V 2 11.733A 2.997A 3.009A 1.206A 171.908 91.918% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 45.00°C 0.990 12.016V 5.011V 3.292V 4.976V 187.023 40.73°C 115.12V 3 18.476A 3.496A 3.497A 1.409A 257.808 92.573% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 46.29°C 0.997 12.005V 5.008V 3.288V 4.967V 278.492 41.29°C 115.12V 4 25.230A 3.993A 4.008A 1.611A 343.806 92.299% 595 RPM 12.5 dB(A) 41.78°C 0.996 11.993V 5.013V 3.295V 4.966V 372.493 47.71°C 115.12V 5 31.667A 4.997A 5.020A 1.817A 429.928 92.001% 598 RPM 12.6 dB(A) 42.31°C 0.997 11.981V 5.006V 3.288V 4.956V 467.308 49.40°C 115.11V 6 38.112A 6.003A 6.034A 2.022A 516.020 91.359% 602 RPM 12.6 dB(A) 42.60°C 0.998 11.970V 5.001V 3.281V 4.946V 564.825 51.10°C 115.11V 7 44.572A 7.009A 7.056A 2.229A 602.156 90.746% 657 RPM 14.6 dB(A) 43.01°C 0.998 11.959V 4.996V 3.274V 4.936V 663.559 52.44°C 115.11V 8 51.042A 8.019A 8.057A 2.437A 688.273 90.032% 847 RPM 22.7 dB(A) 43.99°C 0.998 11.948V 4.990V 3.277V 4.926V 764.477 53.67°C 115.10V 9 57.932A 8.526A 8.557A 2.438A 773.999 89.333% 972 RPM 26.8 dB(A) 44.58°C 0.998 11.936V 4.987V 3.272V 4.924V 866.424 55.37°C 115.10V 10 64.594A 9.029A 9.090A 3.063A 860.005 88.546% 1332 RPM 36.2 dB(A) 45.55°C 0.999 11.925V 4.986V 3.267V 4.899V 971.250 56.85°C 115.10V 11 71.869A 9.030A 9.095A 3.064A 945.971 87.731% 1705 RPM 42.9 dB(A) 46.56°C 0.999 11.914V 4.985V 3.266V 4.897V 1078.261 58.27°C 115.10V CL1 0.154A 14.005A 13.999A 0.000A 117.609 83.815% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 49.30°C 0.981 12.004V 4.994V 3.273V 5.053V 140.319 42.30°C 115.12V CL2 71.667A 1.002A 1.000A 1.000A 868.900 89.484% 914 RPM 24.9 dB(A) 45.51°C 0.999 11.939V 5.005V 3.287V 4.967V 971.017 56.18°C 115.09V

The power supply can handle high operating temperatures, and the performance of its APFC circuit is excellent. Even in the first few tests where the load levels are relatively low, the PF readings are high.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.208A 0.500A 0.483A 0.200A 19.724 61.509% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.866 12.097V 5.021V 3.307V 5.015V 32.067 115.13V 2 2.479A 0.999A 1.000A 0.400A 40.142 79.853% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.925 12.032V 5.016V 3.302V 5.004V 50.270 115.12V 3 3.675A 1.499A 1.488A 0.601A 59.620 84.684% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.949 12.028V 5.011V 3.296V 4.994V 70.403 115.12V 4 4.939A 1.996A 2.001A 0.801A 80.021 87.555% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.966 12.028V 5.016V 3.300V 4.993V 91.395 115.13V

The unit's fan operates passively during these light loads.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.

12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1.259A 0.253A 0.252A 0.052A 17.598 49.980% 0.882 12.099V 5.022V 3.307V 5.021V 35.210 115.13V

The efficiency we observe is much lower than 70%.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Our results indicate high efficiency under normal loads, though the numbers could be better with light loads.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.511 68.407% 0.100 5.106V 0.747 115.12V 2 0.250A 1.275 74.474% 0.200 5.099V 1.712 115.12V 3 0.550A 2.798 76.365% 0.315 5.086V 3.664 115.12V 4 1.000A 5.067 76.924% 0.392 5.066V 6.587 115.12V 5 1.500A 7.566 77.047% 0.434 5.044V 9.820 115.12V 6 3.000A 14.914 76.537% 0.487 4.971V 19.486 115.12V

The 5VSB rail's circuit needs an update. Its efficiency numbers are very low for today's standards.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.088V 5.048V 3.308V 5.047V 5.535 0.407 115.1V Standby 0.105 0.013 115.1V

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All of our results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

If you don't push the minor rails hard, which reflects real-world usage, the semi-passive fan mode lasts quite a while. Moreover, the fan speed profile is highly relaxed.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

The semi-passive mode lasts up to 170W if you push the minor rails hard. Fortunately, even when the fan starts spinning, noise output remains low.

