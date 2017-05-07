FSP Dagger 600W SFX PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior & Cabling

Packaging

Image 1 of 10 Image 2 of 10 Image 3 of 10 Image 4 of 10 Image 5 of 10 Image 6 of 10 Image 7 of 10 Image 8 of 10 Image 9 of 10 Image 10 of 10

On the front of the box, a number of icons depict the five-year warranty, compatibility with Intel's newer sleep states (described as Skylake Ready), the minor rails' DC-DC converters, the modular ribbon-style cables, and the electrolytic Japanese caps. There is also an icon showing that this PSU is ideal for VR-capable systems; although it's compact, it's still strong enough to drive a high-end graphics card.

Around back, we find a specifications table and a photo with the SDA600's top cover removed. There is also a features list, along with three paragraphs describing the DC-DC converters, the high power output, the compact dimensions, and the modular cabling design.

Contents

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Packing foam surrounds the PSU, and in our opinion it's the best protection possible. It'd be even better if there was also a top layer of packing foam, though that'd require a larger box.

The bundle includes an SFX-to-ATX bracket that many folks will find useful, a small manual, four fixing bolts, the AC power cord, and a Velcro strap.

Exterior

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Thankfully, FSP adds a power switch to this tiny platform. We really hate seeing PSUs without them. The fan grill is punched onto the chassis and is kind of restrictive.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Stickers on the sides describe the series name. On the SDA600's bottom, a large label shows the specification table and some other interesting information.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The modular panel has seven sockets: one of them is for EPS connector, two correspond to the auxiliary PCIe ones, two go to peripheral cables, and the 24-pin ATX cable monopolizes a pair of sockets as well.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

FSP gives us ultra-compact dimensions, but a boring external design and lackluster finish. Subjected to a little abuse, the paint easily peels off.

Cabling

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

We prefer ribbon cables over round ones. In our opinion, it's easier to route flat cables, and they block less airflow. But we also know that not everyone shares our opinion. All of the cables employ dark wires in order to offer a stealth effect in a windowed chassis with a black interior.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content