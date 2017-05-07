Trending

FSP Dagger 600W SFX PSU Review

By

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

FSP SDA600

SilverStone SX600-G

Corsair SF600

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8

Image 2 of 8

Image 3 of 8

Image 4 of 8

Image 5 of 8

Image 6 of 8

Image 7 of 8

Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7

Image 2 of 7

Image 3 of 7

Image 4 of 7

Image 5 of 7

Image 6 of 7

Image 7 of 7

We measure a very low hold-up time, which was expected due to the low-capacity bulk cap. At least the power-good signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

The inrush current levels are normal. Apparently, the small NTC thermistor does a decent job.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SDA600's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU supports Intel's C6/C7 power states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedFan NoiseTemps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
13.167A2.010A1.947A0.996A59.79381.817%1544 RPM20.3 dB(A)38.26°C0.986
12.063V4.977V3.386V5.013V73.08141.97°C115.13V
27.376A3.015A2.932A1.200A119.77386.498%1544 RPM20.3 dB(A)38.85°C0.995
12.053V4.968V3.374V5.000V138.46942.80°C115.12V
311.939A3.521A3.444A1.400A179.82388.539%1748 RPM23.0 dB(A)39.39°C0.997
12.044V4.959V3.364V4.988V203.10043.65°C115.13V
416.497A4.042A3.933A1.604A239.75389.300%1851 RPM23.8 dB(A)39.91°C0.999
12.037V4.950V3.354V4.975V268.47944.73°C115.12V
520.720A5.060A4.937A1.811A299.69489.416%2006 RPM24.9 dB(A)40.34°C0.999
12.028V4.939V3.341V4.963V335.16845.96°C115.12V
624.948A6.091A5.947A2.021A359.71488.793%2213 RPM25.8 dB(A)41.36°C0.999
12.021V4.928V3.329V4.948V405.12247.75°C115.12V
729.181A7.121A6.966A2.225A419.64588.394%2330 RPM30.3 dB(A)42.09°C0.999
12.014V4.914V3.315V4.935V474.74649.59°C115.12V
833.419A8.162A7.994A2.437A479.60887.815%2768 RPM32.3 dB(A)42.68°C0.999
12.005V4.904V3.302V4.920V546.15851.05°C115.12V
938.098A8.688A8.534A2.441A539.67387.224%3410 RPM39.0 dB(A)43.61°C0.999
11.997V4.895V3.292V4.912V618.72452.30°C115.12V
1042.734A9.217A9.050A2.546A599.51486.319%3695 RPM41.6 dB(A)44.65°C0.999
11.988V4.885V3.283V4.903V694.53554.24°C115.14V
1147.762A9.233A9.070A2.552A659.48085.523%3695 RPM41.6 dB(A)45.67°C0.999
11.982V4.875V3.274V4.894V771.11456.61°C115.11V
CL10.099A11.017A11.005A0.005A92.23683.120%2238 RPM26.1 dB(A)43.22°C0.995
12.067V4.934V3.331V5.017V110.96752.12°C115.12V
CL249.954A1.003A1.002A1.002A612.52386.963%3659 RPM40.8 dB(A)44.05°C0.999
11.997V4.909V3.325V4.959V704.34652.96°C115.11V

Load regulation on the +12V rail is pretty tight, and at 5V it's within 2%. However, load regulation is loose on the 3.3V and 5VSB rails.

The SDA600's efficiency is pretty low as well; it fails to pass the 80 PLUS Gold requirements big-time. Apparently, the high operating temperature we use to test has a more significant impact here than usual.

As far as noise goes, up until our sixth test the SDA600's fan is quiet enough. It's only from the seventh test and beyond that it starts making its presence felt. Still, we believe the profile is fairly conservative, since even during our overload test the fan doesn't spin at full speed.


2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • chumly 07 May 2017 16:15
    ...and I'll stick with Seasonic or Corsair.
    Reply
  • DarkSable 07 May 2017 21:29
    I won't. FSP is a known OEM; arguably the second greatest on the market. The original Silverstone power supplies were made by FSP, while the new ones and Corsair's offerings are made by Great Well, which although doing a good job on Corsair's SFX psus, is not known for their reliability.
    Reply