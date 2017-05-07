FSP Dagger 600W SFX PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

FSP SDA600

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

We measure a very low hold-up time, which was expected due to the low-capacity bulk cap. At least the power-good signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

The inrush current levels are normal. Apparently, the small NTC thermistor does a decent job.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SDA600's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU supports Intel's C6/C7 power states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.167A 2.010A 1.947A 0.996A 59.793 81.817% 1544 RPM 20.3 dB(A) 38.26°C 0.986 12.063V 4.977V 3.386V 5.013V 73.081 41.97°C 115.13V 2 7.376A 3.015A 2.932A 1.200A 119.773 86.498% 1544 RPM 20.3 dB(A) 38.85°C 0.995 12.053V 4.968V 3.374V 5.000V 138.469 42.80°C 115.12V 3 11.939A 3.521A 3.444A 1.400A 179.823 88.539% 1748 RPM 23.0 dB(A) 39.39°C 0.997 12.044V 4.959V 3.364V 4.988V 203.100 43.65°C 115.13V 4 16.497A 4.042A 3.933A 1.604A 239.753 89.300% 1851 RPM 23.8 dB(A) 39.91°C 0.999 12.037V 4.950V 3.354V 4.975V 268.479 44.73°C 115.12V 5 20.720A 5.060A 4.937A 1.811A 299.694 89.416% 2006 RPM 24.9 dB(A) 40.34°C 0.999 12.028V 4.939V 3.341V 4.963V 335.168 45.96°C 115.12V 6 24.948A 6.091A 5.947A 2.021A 359.714 88.793% 2213 RPM 25.8 dB(A) 41.36°C 0.999 12.021V 4.928V 3.329V 4.948V 405.122 47.75°C 115.12V 7 29.181A 7.121A 6.966A 2.225A 419.645 88.394% 2330 RPM 30.3 dB(A) 42.09°C 0.999 12.014V 4.914V 3.315V 4.935V 474.746 49.59°C 115.12V 8 33.419A 8.162A 7.994A 2.437A 479.608 87.815% 2768 RPM 32.3 dB(A) 42.68°C 0.999 12.005V 4.904V 3.302V 4.920V 546.158 51.05°C 115.12V 9 38.098A 8.688A 8.534A 2.441A 539.673 87.224% 3410 RPM 39.0 dB(A) 43.61°C 0.999 11.997V 4.895V 3.292V 4.912V 618.724 52.30°C 115.12V 10 42.734A 9.217A 9.050A 2.546A 599.514 86.319% 3695 RPM 41.6 dB(A) 44.65°C 0.999 11.988V 4.885V 3.283V 4.903V 694.535 54.24°C 115.14V 11 47.762A 9.233A 9.070A 2.552A 659.480 85.523% 3695 RPM 41.6 dB(A) 45.67°C 0.999 11.982V 4.875V 3.274V 4.894V 771.114 56.61°C 115.11V CL1 0.099A 11.017A 11.005A 0.005A 92.236 83.120% 2238 RPM 26.1 dB(A) 43.22°C 0.995 12.067V 4.934V 3.331V 5.017V 110.967 52.12°C 115.12V CL2 49.954A 1.003A 1.002A 1.002A 612.523 86.963% 3659 RPM 40.8 dB(A) 44.05°C 0.999 11.997V 4.909V 3.325V 4.959V 704.346 52.96°C 115.11V

Load regulation on the +12V rail is pretty tight, and at 5V it's within 2%. However, load regulation is loose on the 3.3V and 5VSB rails.

The SDA600's efficiency is pretty low as well; it fails to pass the 80 PLUS Gold requirements big-time. Apparently, the high operating temperature we use to test has a more significant impact here than usual.

As far as noise goes, up until our sixth test the SDA600's fan is quiet enough. It's only from the seventh test and beyond that it starts making its presence felt. Still, we believe the profile is fairly conservative, since even during our overload test the fan doesn't spin at full speed.



