FSP Dagger 600W SFX PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: - 5V:36.75A (245%) 3.3V: 33.30A (167%) 5VSB: 4.3A (172%) OPP 754.583 (126%) OTP ✓ (>130°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: ✓ Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The OCP limits on the minor rails are very high (especially on the 5V rail), and close to what we usually see at 5VSB.

OPP is configured conservatively, since this is a PSU with very high power density. There's really not much headroom for overpower conditions.

Of course, we checked over-temperature protection and indeed the SDA600 shuts down with anything higher than 130°C on its secondary side.

Finally, the measured hold-up time is less than ideal, but at least the power-good signal is accurate. There seems to be surge protection. And large inrush currents are effectively suppressed by a small NTC thermistor.



