FSP Dagger 600W SFX PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

OCP12V: - 5V:36.75A (245%) 3.3V: 33.30A (167%) 5VSB: 4.3A (172%)
OPP754.583 (126%)
OTP✓ (>130°C @ secondary side)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLO
SIPSurge: ✓ Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The OCP limits on the minor rails are very high (especially on the 5V rail), and close to what we usually see at 5VSB.

OPP is configured conservatively, since this is a PSU with very high power density. There's really not much headroom for overpower conditions.

Of course, we checked over-temperature protection and indeed the SDA600 shuts down with anything higher than 130°C on its secondary side.

Finally, the measured hold-up time is less than ideal, but at least the power-good signal is accurate. There seems to be surge protection. And large inrush currents are effectively suppressed by a small NTC thermistor.


  chumly 07 May 2017
    ...and I'll stick with Seasonic or Corsair.
    
  DarkSable 07 May 2017
    I won't. FSP is a known OEM; arguably the second greatest on the market. The original Silverstone power supplies were made by FSP, while the new ones and Corsair's offerings are made by Great Well, which although doing a good job on Corsair's SFX psus, is not known for their reliability.
    