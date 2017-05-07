FSP Dagger 600W SFX PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

The 90-92% efficiency region is quite small, as you can see in the chart above. It would be nice to see >92% efficiency readings with 115V, but a small form factor makes this difficult for FSP's platform to reach.

Ripple Charts

Ripple at 3.3V is really high. FSP should look into that as soon as possible. With any combination that results in more than 400W combined load, the 3.3V rail's ripple simply goes out of control. We tested two samples and both of them behaved similarly, unfortunately.

Infrared Images

We heated up the PSU for 10 minutes with 300W load (half of its capacity) at 26°C ambient and with the fan disconnected. Then we took the following IR shots with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

The internal temperatures are normal, despite a long period of passive operation with 300W of load. FSP could easily add a semi-passive mode, we think. However, it is better to have the fan spinning slowly under light loads. After all, the company uses a double ball-bearing fan that should last a long time.



