AMD FX-7600P Kaveri Review: FX Rides Again...In A Mobile APU?

Results: Battlefield 4

Battlefield 4's cutting-edge graphics engine is probably too demanding for on-die graphics engines, but I wanted to give it a shot anyway. The game also gives me the chance to test with DirectX and Mantle on the Kaveri APU. Benchmarking began at Battlefield 4's lowest detail settings and 1280x720.

You'll notice that the Core i7 and its HD Graphics 4600 are missing from the charts. Unfortunately, Intel ran into significant artifacts, including stuttering and textures popping in and out. Strangely, the benchmark reported smooth framerates, though the output certainly wasn't playable.

The FX-7600P never achieved smooth frame rates, though I consider its best effort respectable for a mobile APU. I was more surprised that there wasn't much difference between performance under Mantle and DirectX; both APIs enable output between 21 and 26 FPS during our benchmark sequence.

Frame time variance is acceptably low, though unplayable frame rates keep variance from even becoming a consideration. You'd need higher performance before thinking about the consistent delivery of output.