AMD FX-8350 Review: Does Piledriver Fix Bulldozer's Flaws?

Benchmark Results: Productivity
Presented with another threaded title like ABBYY’s FineReader, the FX-8350 barely trails Intel’s Core i7-3770K. Then again, FX-8150 was already outperforming the Core i5-3570K, so the tweaked architecture and higher clock rate only reinforce that result. Give this design a threaded application and it does well. Got it.
I swear I’m not purposely trying to mix things up by dropping in single-threaded tests right after the heavily parallelized ones. This is the same order I try to use in every review.
As if to remind us why FX-8150 got so thoroughly shredded upon its introduction, our Lame encoding workload shows a 4 GHz FX-8350 narrowly edging out the 3.7 GHz Phenom II X4 980 (which was introduced a year and a half ago, mind you). Although Piledriver appears to be an improvement over Bulldozer, AMD still has not matched the per-clock performance of its prior architecture, unfortunately.
We see the same outcome when we convert a PowerPoint presentation to PDF format—a single-threaded task. Vishera fares better than Zambezi, but all four Intel processors get this job done before the first AMD processor wraps it up.
Our Visual Studio benchmark sees FX-8350 cutting more than four minutes from our compile job—a better-than-10% speed-up compared to FX-8150. AMD’s latest cannot come close to Core i7-3770K, but the Piledriver-based processor does manage to best Intel’s Core i5-3570K.
I now really don't see people purchasing it though....people will be buying the 8320.
If more games / daily use apps start using more cores these new AMD's could really take off.
Thanks for the review.
Btw Chris, how many cups of joe did you had to take for the overclocking testing? ;)
5-12% performance increase 12% less power - sound familiar?
the only difference this time was less hype before the release. (lesson well learned AMD!)