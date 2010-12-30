Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

Enermax Modu 87+ 700 W: Results

Efficiency meets 80 PLUS specifications:

Efficiency under different load profiles:

The Enermax Modu 87+ runs through our tests almost without a hitch. Not only does it offer respectable manufacturing quality, but also convinces with its electrical quality. In the 80 PLUS Gold measurements it barely misses the 87% efficiency mark at 100% load, but not by more than our measurement margin of error. It was very convincing in all the other measurements, particularly by not losing as much efficiency at low loads as its competitors.

There is also a slip up with the ripple measurements. Instead of the maximum allowed 50 mV, the Modu 87+ misses this ATX specification limit with 52 mV on the 3.3 V rail. The 74 mV and 20 mV results on the 12 V and 5 V rails are exemplary, though.



Overall, the Enermax Modu 87+ is a powerful and solid PSU which meets the demands of a gaming environment. Features like running the fans for a minute after system shuts down set it apart from its competitors, and the five-year warranty is confidence-inspiring.