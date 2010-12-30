Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

Seasonic X-750: Results

Efficiency meets 80 PLUS specifications:

Efficiency under different load profiles:

The PSU fares well in the efficiency measurements, although it only just reaches the required values for the 80 PLUS Gold certification. The results at given loads are impressive. Even at a very low 25 W, the Seasonic X-750 still achieves an efficiency of more than 70%. At 50 W, the efficiency is already up to 78%. In the other tests, the PSU ends up somewhere in the middle, except for not quite living up to the ATX specification regarding the hold-up time. The ripple and noise test results are remarkably good, with the Seasonic X-750 running well within the limits at all voltages. The engineers at Seasonic have ripple under control, and on the 12 V rail in particular.



The bottom line is fairly positive with the Seasonic X-750 scoring great results in our efficiency tests. The supply is not without weaknesses, though. Seasonic is generous with its eight Molex and nine SATA connectors, as well as with the three CPU connectors.