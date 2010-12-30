Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

Sparkle SCC-750AF: Results

Efficiency meets 80 PLUS specifications:

Efficiency under different load profiles:

Throughout all the lab tests, the Sparke SCC-750AF spoils us with its very quiet fan noise. It does, however, miss one of the values required for the 80 PLUS Gold certification by one percentage point. We can chalk this up to a potential margin of error in our testing, despite the expensive equipment being used. For equivocal results, we run the test several times and note the best finish. While the values differ a bit from run to run, they are always in an extremely narrow range.

There is nothing wrong with the ripple and noise measurements. The Sparkle PSU is exemplary here, as well as in most of the other tests. Only the temperature increase is relatively high.



The Sparkle SCC-750AF is an eye-catching PSU. And it lives up to the performance inferred by its good looks, as well. Though not great, this gaming-oriented power supply is a solid option.