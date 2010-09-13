Nvidia GeForce GTS 450: Hello GF106, Farewell G92

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (DX9)

Again, we see the GeForce GTS 450 fall in between AMD’s Radeon HD 5770 and 5750 mainstream cards.

In theory, this would make the GTS 450 a solid value, since Nvidia is shooting for pricing at the 5750’s level. However, because Call of Duty employs an older API, I thought it’d be interesting to add previous-generation mainstream cards from both companies in the benchmark results. Consistently, the GeForce GTS 250, based on G92, remains faster than the new GeForce GTS 450. The old Radeon HD 4850 even manages to slide in ahead of the GTS 450 at 1920x1200, despite its lowly 512 MB frame buffer.

And so begins a pattern of older hardware, launched during a golden age of PC gaming and still for sale today, keeping up with the latest and greatest in mainstream graphics. Naturally, numbers like this don’t compel you to upgrade. And this is why we have no trouble recommending cards like the GTS 250 and Radeon HD 4850 in our Best Graphics Cards For The Money column each month. Under $100, they’re still very potent, very relevant options.