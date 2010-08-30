Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Gigabyte GTX 460 GV-N460OC-1GI

Taking a cue from the Accelero cooler used on ECS’ card, Gigabyte’s N460OC uses two fans to provide increased cooling at lower noise. Gigabyte’s cooler is custom-designed for this particular card, however, and has a far lower profile that allows it to fit within two slots of space.

Gigabyte’s circuit board exactly follows the Nvidia reference design, but Gigabyte uses its own PCB with one copper layer reportedly increased to twice the normal thickness.

Gigabyte includes a mini-HDMI to full-sized HDMI adapter and little else in its installation kit. Overclockers must find their tuning software elsewhere, as Gigabyte’s latest OC Guru wasn’t ready for this card by the time our tests had finished.

Gigabyte’s N460OC comes with a modest GPU overclock at 715 MHz, using the reference GDDR5-3600 memory data rate.