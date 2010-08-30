Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Gigabyte GTX 460 GV-N460OC-1GI
Taking a cue from the Accelero cooler used on ECS’ card, Gigabyte’s N460OC uses two fans to provide increased cooling at lower noise. Gigabyte’s cooler is custom-designed for this particular card, however, and has a far lower profile that allows it to fit within two slots of space.
Gigabyte’s circuit board exactly follows the Nvidia reference design, but Gigabyte uses its own PCB with one copper layer reportedly increased to twice the normal thickness.
Gigabyte includes a mini-HDMI to full-sized HDMI adapter and little else in its installation kit. Overclockers must find their tuning software elsewhere, as Gigabyte’s latest OC Guru wasn’t ready for this card by the time our tests had finished.
Gigabyte’s N460OC comes with a modest GPU overclock at 715 MHz, using the reference GDDR5-3600 memory data rate.
I can't decide between the 460 and 5850 versions :P
I wonder how many cards can reach that 900 MHz with acceptable noise and voltage levels.
It would have been better to see each card overclocked to it's most stable overclock first, then test the cards with all the benchmarks.
I read CPU magazine's article comparing the GTX 460's, and same conclusion. Palit is the fastest, but MSI's is the quietest and coolest.
I've been looking into getting a pair for SLI. Those that don't have extra space between their PCI Express 2.0 slots should go for the EVGA Superclocked because of the external exhaust. Those that do have space like me and prefer low noise would be better off the MSI's. Performance-wise, they're all great overclockers (every card in this review can overclock higher than Palit's factory overclock). Honestly, you really can't go wrong with any of these cards.
Basically.