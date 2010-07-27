Amazing SLI Scaling: Do Two GeForce GTX 460s Beat One GTX 480?

Benchmark Results: 3DMark Vantage
3DMark adds a PhysX Processing Unit score by default, invalidating any test results where ATI cards have been included. We disabled it for the following tests.
Two GeForce GTX 460 graphics cards put a beating on the GeForce GTX 480 at the default 1280x1024 resolution, a place where the Radeon 5870 also does well. Higher resolution tests will show just how unimportant the default resolution should be to high-end gamers, though.
Maintaining the same chart scale for all resolutions gives a visual representation of how far performance really drops as settings are increased. Two GeForce GTX 460 graphics cards continue to show up the single GTX 480 at 1680x1050.
The GeForce GTX 460’s lead begins to fall off a little at 1920x1200. Even still, the difference between two GeForce GTX 460s and a single GTX 480 is almost as big as the difference between a GeForce GTX 480 and a single GTX 460. The real question is whether this synthetic's results will be repeated in real-world games?
I'm seriously considering picking up two of these...
The only reason to get a GTX 480 now is if your motherboard doesn't have dual PCI-E x16 slots/support SLI or you want to SLI GTX 480s later on.
Good job nVidia - real comeback.
Or you can wait couple of months for Southern Islands that makes everything nvidia has look dated.
Is that Canadian pricing I see, because in America GTX 460s go for $199!.
For $250 you get a GTX 460 factory overclocked from 675 mhz to 800MHZ! and with 1GB of ram, not 768mb! 2 of which are 90% as fast as a Ati 5970, for $200 less!
I am amazed by the 90% performance boost over a single GTX 460.
Although it has more power consumption than 1 GTX 480,but its a great cost-effective option for those who can't afford the 480 but need similar(or better) performance