Amazing SLI Scaling: Do Two GeForce GTX 460s Beat One GTX 480?

The GeForce GTX 460 has already proven itself an excellent value as a single card, but can two of them offer superior performance at similar cost to Nvidia’s flagship GTX 480? Let's just say that there's a good reason to buy an SLI-compatible motherboard.

Benchmark Results: 3DMark Vantage

3DMark adds a PhysX Processing Unit score by default, invalidating any test results where ATI cards have been included. We disabled it for the following tests.

Two GeForce GTX 460 graphics cards put a beating on the GeForce GTX 480 at the default 1280x1024 resolution, a place where the Radeon 5870 also does well. Higher resolution tests will show just how unimportant the default resolution should be to high-end gamers, though.

Maintaining the same chart scale for all resolutions gives a visual representation of how far performance really drops as settings are increased. Two GeForce GTX 460 graphics cards continue to show up the single GTX 480 at 1680x1050.

The GeForce GTX 460’s lead begins to fall off a little at 1920x1200. Even still, the difference between two GeForce GTX 460s and a single GTX 480 is almost as big as the difference between a GeForce GTX 480 and a single GTX 460. The real question is whether this synthetic's results will be repeated in real-world games?

  • welshmousepk 27 July 2010 13:13
    I had given up on Nvidia this gen, but somehow they have pulled off the impossible.

    I'm seriously considering picking up two of these...
  • Lmeow 27 July 2010 13:15
    Wow. GTX 460 SLIs smoked the GTX 480 the whole way through... (you'd really think it'd be the other way - seeing as those GTX 480s don't exactly run 'cool' :D) without breaking a sweat.

    The only reason to get a GTX 480 now is if your motherboard doesn't have dual PCI-E x16 slots/support SLI or you want to SLI GTX 480s later on.

    Good job nVidia - real comeback.
  • lutel 27 July 2010 13:17
    To buy or not to buy GTX 460 - that is the question which will be easier if you give decent review of GTX 460 boards, with one 5850 focused on noise (take a look at silentpcreview methodology) and overclocability.
  • scrumworks 27 July 2010 13:27
    welshmousepkI had given up on Nvidia this gen, but somehow they have pulled off the impossible. I'm seriously considering picking up two of these...
    Or you can wait couple of months for Southern Islands that makes everything nvidia has look dated.
  • 27 July 2010 13:34
    "With an MSRP of $250 and a Web price around $230, the GeForce GTX 460 was already known to be a great mid-priced performer"

    Is that Canadian pricing I see, because in America GTX 460s go for $199!.

    For $250 you get a GTX 460 factory overclocked from 675 mhz to 800MHZ! and with 1GB of ram, not 768mb! 2 of which are 90% as fast as a Ati 5970, for $200 less!
  • Maziar 27 July 2010 13:37
    Great review.
    I am amazed by the 90% performance boost over a single GTX 460.
    Although it has more power consumption than 1 GTX 480,but its a great cost-effective option for those who can't afford the 480 but need similar(or better) performance
  • andrewcutter 27 July 2010 13:37
    scrumworksOr you can wait couple of months for Southern Islands that makes everything nvidia has look dated.to wait is a continous exercise you can only look at now at the time of buying...:D
  • hardcore_gamer 27 July 2010 13:38
    great article..gotta love toms :D
  • andrewcutter 27 July 2010 13:40
    I might be mistaken but is this sparkle card a bit more power hungry. the power requirement seems to be a bit high for 460.:(
  • dragonfang18 27 July 2010 13:48
    But you lose the power to upgrade... At least I can still save up for another 480 down the road when I need an upgrade.
