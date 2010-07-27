Amazing SLI Scaling: Do Two GeForce GTX 460s Beat One GTX 480?

Benchmark Results: 3DMark Vantage

3DMark adds a PhysX Processing Unit score by default, invalidating any test results where ATI cards have been included. We disabled it for the following tests.

Two GeForce GTX 460 graphics cards put a beating on the GeForce GTX 480 at the default 1280x1024 resolution, a place where the Radeon 5870 also does well. Higher resolution tests will show just how unimportant the default resolution should be to high-end gamers, though.

Maintaining the same chart scale for all resolutions gives a visual representation of how far performance really drops as settings are increased. Two GeForce GTX 460 graphics cards continue to show up the single GTX 480 at 1680x1050.

The GeForce GTX 460’s lead begins to fall off a little at 1920x1200. Even still, the difference between two GeForce GTX 460s and a single GTX 480 is almost as big as the difference between a GeForce GTX 480 and a single GTX 460. The real question is whether this synthetic's results will be repeated in real-world games?