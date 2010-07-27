Amazing SLI Scaling: Do Two GeForce GTX 460s Beat One GTX 480?

Benchmark Results: Alien Vs. Predator (DX11)

DX11 enhancements and excellent work by its developers have made Alien Vs. Predator a fun game to watch, even when many of us have little time to actually play.

Two GeForce GTX 460 graphics cards take a 19% lead over the GTX 480 at medium resolution and superb details. Other configurations drop out of the running when AA is enabled, failing to reach our minimally-acceptable average frame rate of 40 FPS.

The carnage continues at 1920x1080, a resolution that most gamers willing to spend the money on a pair of fairly high-end cards will likely prefer, due to flat panel pricing. The GeForce GTX 480 already edges below our 40 FPS target when AA is enabled, though it never really looked choppy.

Two GeForce GTX 460’s outpace the single-card configuration by a whopping 93% at our highest test resolution, though this particular setting isn’t practical, given the low frame rates. The “cheap” SLI configuration still wipes the floor with the “expensive” single card by 18.4%.