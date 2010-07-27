Trending

Amazing SLI Scaling: Do Two GeForce GTX 460s Beat One GTX 480?

The GeForce GTX 460 has already proven itself an excellent value as a single card, but can two of them offer superior performance at similar cost to Nvidia’s flagship GTX 480? Let's just say that there's a good reason to buy an SLI-compatible motherboard.

Benchmark Results: Alien Vs. Predator (DX11)

DX11 enhancements and excellent work by its developers have made Alien Vs. Predator a fun game to watch, even when many of us have little time to actually play.

Two GeForce GTX 460 graphics cards take a 19% lead over the GTX 480 at medium resolution and superb details. Other configurations drop out of the running when AA is enabled, failing to reach our minimally-acceptable average frame rate of 40 FPS.

The carnage continues at 1920x1080, a resolution that most gamers willing to spend the money on a pair of fairly high-end cards will likely prefer, due to flat panel pricing. The GeForce GTX 480 already edges below our 40 FPS target when AA is enabled, though it never really looked choppy.

Two GeForce GTX 460’s outpace the single-card configuration by a whopping 93% at our highest test resolution, though this particular setting isn’t practical, given the low frame rates. The “cheap” SLI configuration still wipes the floor with the “expensive” single card by 18.4%.

  • welshmousepk 27 July 2010 13:13
    I had given up on Nvidia this gen, but somehow they have pulled off the impossible.

    I'm seriously considering picking up two of these...
  • Lmeow 27 July 2010 13:15
    Wow. GTX 460 SLIs smoked the GTX 480 the whole way through... (you'd really think it'd be the other way - seeing as those GTX 480s don't exactly run 'cool' :D) without breaking a sweat.

    The only reason to get a GTX 480 now is if your motherboard doesn't have dual PCI-E x16 slots/support SLI or you want to SLI GTX 480s later on.

    Good job nVidia - real comeback.
  • lutel 27 July 2010 13:17
    To buy or not to buy GTX 460 - that is the question which will be easier if you give decent review of GTX 460 boards, with one 5850 focused on noise (take a look at silentpcreview methodology) and overclocability.
  • scrumworks 27 July 2010 13:27
    welshmousepkI had given up on Nvidia this gen, but somehow they have pulled off the impossible. I'm seriously considering picking up two of these...
    Or you can wait couple of months for Southern Islands that makes everything nvidia has look dated.
  • 27 July 2010 13:34
    "With an MSRP of $250 and a Web price around $230, the GeForce GTX 460 was already known to be a great mid-priced performer"

    Is that Canadian pricing I see, because in America GTX 460s go for $199!.

    For $250 you get a GTX 460 factory overclocked from 675 mhz to 800MHZ! and with 1GB of ram, not 768mb! 2 of which are 90% as fast as a Ati 5970, for $200 less!
  • Maziar 27 July 2010 13:37
    Great review.
    I am amazed by the 90% performance boost over a single GTX 460.
    Although it has more power consumption than 1 GTX 480,but its a great cost-effective option for those who can't afford the 480 but need similar(or better) performance
  • andrewcutter 27 July 2010 13:37
    scrumworksOr you can wait couple of months for Southern Islands that makes everything nvidia has look dated.to wait is a continous exercise you can only look at now at the time of buying...:D
  • hardcore_gamer 27 July 2010 13:38
    great article..gotta love toms :D
  • andrewcutter 27 July 2010 13:40
    I might be mistaken but is this sparkle card a bit more power hungry. the power requirement seems to be a bit high for 460.:(
  • dragonfang18 27 July 2010 13:48
    But you lose the power to upgrade... At least I can still save up for another 480 down the road when I need an upgrade.
