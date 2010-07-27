Amazing SLI Scaling: Do Two GeForce GTX 460s Beat One GTX 480?

Benchmark Results: Alien Vs. Predator (DX11)
DX11 enhancements and excellent work by its developers have made Alien Vs. Predator a fun game to watch, even when many of us have little time to actually play.
Two GeForce GTX 460 graphics cards take a 19% lead over the GTX 480 at medium resolution and superb details. Other configurations drop out of the running when AA is enabled, failing to reach our minimally-acceptable average frame rate of 40 FPS.
The carnage continues at 1920x1080, a resolution that most gamers willing to spend the money on a pair of fairly high-end cards will likely prefer, due to flat panel pricing. The GeForce GTX 480 already edges below our 40 FPS target when AA is enabled, though it never really looked choppy.
Two GeForce GTX 460’s outpace the single-card configuration by a whopping 93% at our highest test resolution, though this particular setting isn’t practical, given the low frame rates. The “cheap” SLI configuration still wipes the floor with the “expensive” single card by 18.4%.
I'm seriously considering picking up two of these...
The only reason to get a GTX 480 now is if your motherboard doesn't have dual PCI-E x16 slots/support SLI or you want to SLI GTX 480s later on.
Good job nVidia - real comeback.
Or you can wait couple of months for Southern Islands that makes everything nvidia has look dated.
Is that Canadian pricing I see, because in America GTX 460s go for $199!.
For $250 you get a GTX 460 factory overclocked from 675 mhz to 800MHZ! and with 1GB of ram, not 768mb! 2 of which are 90% as fast as a Ati 5970, for $200 less!
I am amazed by the 90% performance boost over a single GTX 460.
Although it has more power consumption than 1 GTX 480,but its a great cost-effective option for those who can't afford the 480 but need similar(or better) performance