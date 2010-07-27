Amazing SLI Scaling: Do Two GeForce GTX 460s Beat One GTX 480?

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (DX9)

Any GeForce GTX 480 buyers who thought solid performance might be limited to DX11-based games will be shocked to see the GeForce GTX 460 SLI configuration leaping out of the gate in MW2, tearing a 25% lead away from the GeForce GTX 480.

Can SLI scaling ever reach 100%? It can with the GeForce GTX 460, but only at MW2’s highest settings. It’s at this point that we really must remind readers that this particular game is completely playable at all settings, even using a single GeForce GTX 460.