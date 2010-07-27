Amazing SLI Scaling: Do Two GeForce GTX 460s Beat One GTX 480?

Benchmark Results: DiRT 2 (DX11)
SLI domination continues to place two GeForce GTX 460 graphics cards significantly ahead of the single GeForce GTX 480 in DiRT 2.
The SLI configuration surges to a 29% lead over the single GeForce GTX 480 at 1920x1080, besting its own single-card configuration by a similarly-impressive 89%.
Gamers who can live without AA will find DiRT 2 playable at 2560x1600 on a single GeForce GTX 460, but anyone who has invested this much money in a display setup might prefer the higher frame rates of a higher-priced solution. The dual GeForce GTX 460s take performance beyond anything realistically needed by a single display.
I'm seriously considering picking up two of these...
The only reason to get a GTX 480 now is if your motherboard doesn't have dual PCI-E x16 slots/support SLI or you want to SLI GTX 480s later on.
Good job nVidia - real comeback.
Or you can wait couple of months for Southern Islands that makes everything nvidia has look dated.
Is that Canadian pricing I see, because in America GTX 460s go for $199!.
For $250 you get a GTX 460 factory overclocked from 675 mhz to 800MHZ! and with 1GB of ram, not 768mb! 2 of which are 90% as fast as a Ati 5970, for $200 less!
I am amazed by the 90% performance boost over a single GTX 460.
Although it has more power consumption than 1 GTX 480,but its a great cost-effective option for those who can't afford the 480 but need similar(or better) performance