Amazing SLI Scaling: Do Two GeForce GTX 460s Beat One GTX 480?

Benchmark Results: DiRT 2 (DX11)

SLI domination continues to place two GeForce GTX 460 graphics cards significantly ahead of the single GeForce GTX 480 in DiRT 2.

The SLI configuration surges to a 29% lead over the single GeForce GTX 480 at 1920x1080, besting its own single-card configuration by a similarly-impressive 89%.

Gamers who can live without AA will find DiRT 2 playable at 2560x1600 on a single GeForce GTX 460, but anyone who has invested this much money in a display setup might prefer the higher frame rates of a higher-priced solution. The dual GeForce GTX 460s take performance beyond anything realistically needed by a single display.