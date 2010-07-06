GeForce GTX 480M: AVADirect’s W880CU Is Packing The Heat

Benchmark Results: Crysis

Our desktop tests have shown that Crysis is essentially GPU-bound by anything less than a Radeon HD 5870 graphics card. How will the GeForce GTX 480M stand up?

While the GeForce GTX 480M is significantly faster than any other single-GPU mobile solution, its still “only” fast enough to play at high detail levels smoothly when the display resolution is dropped to 1280x720.

The use of Very High detail levels in Crysis should be reserved exclusively to desktop gaming systems.