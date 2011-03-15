Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti Review: Bridging The Budget Gap

Benchmark Results: H.A.W.X. 2
H.A.W.X. 2 is an interesting title for us to test because of the controversy surrounding it. Nvidia suggests that the level of tessellation in the game is appropriate, while AMD counters that it is set to unnecessarily high levels in order to show a GeForce advantage.
We’ve decided to play with this one a little bit by forcing a specific tessellation level in the Radeon 5770 driver. We set it to 4x, an amount that we feel delivers the same visual experience as the application setting. Admittedly, we’ve set this level after casually watching the benchmark—no screenshots were taken to objectively measure the difference in tessellation—but from this perspective we think the visual quality is comparable during a real-world game play situation.
Will the lowered tessellation launch the Radeon HD 5770 into new heights of performance?
Not at all. The slight difference in frame rate doesn’t even push the Radeon HD 5770 to GeForce GTX 450 performance levels. It certainly does seem that this title favors GeForce cards. H.A.W.X. 2 is an actual game title and not a synthetic benchmark, so the result is valid.
"The MSRP of the new card is $149"
Well.. in that case I'll stick with my 4870 that I bought for $80.
God i was thinking exactly the same... whats the point of that. a 460 768 cost around 140 and less noise less power better performance... i really really dont get it?
6850 or 460 768 are the cards to get... here in Canada you can get a 5770 for less than 100$
How about the minimal FPS? Any substantial change on FPS once all eye-candy settings are enabled?
Minimum FPS readings should be there for most of the games we've benched.
As for adding eye-candy settings, not sure that makes sense for this class of card as it might push FPS down to unpleasant levels.