Trending

GeForce GTX 570 Review: Hitting $349 With Nvidia's GF110

By

A month ago, Nvidia launched its GeForce GTX 580, and it was everything we wanted back in March. Now the company is introducing the GeForce GTX 570, also based on its GF110. Is it fast enough to make us forget the GF100-based 400-series ever existed?

Benchmark Results: 3DMark Vantage

Nvidia’s new GeForce GTX 570 performs a fair bit better than its GeForce GTX 480 in this synthetic metric. Those of you anxious to compare Radeon HD 6850s in CrossFire shouldn’t be surprised to see them splitting the GeForce GTX 570 and 580 down the middle, either.

Drill down a little further and it’s easy to see that some of Futuremark’s feature tests take good advantage of CrossFire, while others don’t.

AMD does particularly well with its texture fill rate, color fill rate, and pixel shading performance. On the other hand, Nvidia excels in the GPU cloth and particle disciplines.

108 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thearm 07 December 2010 19:16
    Grrrr... Every time I see these benchmarks, I'm hoping Nvidia has taken the lead. They'll come back. It's alllll a cycle.
    Reply
  • xurwin 07 December 2010 19:30
    at $350 beating the 6850 in xfire? i COULD say this would be a pretty good deal, but why no 6870 in xfire? but with a narrow margin and if you need cuda. this would be a pretty sweet deal, but i'd also wait for 6900's but for now. we have a winner?
    Reply
  • nevertell 07 December 2010 19:31
    Yay, I got highlighted !
    Reply
  • verrul 07 December 2010 19:35
    because 2 6850s is pretty equal in price to the 570
    Reply
  • sstym 07 December 2010 19:36
    thearmGrrrr... Every time I see these benchmarks, I'm hoping Nvidia has taken the lead. They'll come back. It's alllll a cycle.
    There is no need to root for either one. What you really want is a healthy and competitive Nvidia to drive prices down. With Intel shutting them off the chipset market and AMD beating them on their turf with the 5XXX cards, the future looked grim for NVidia.
    It looks like they still got it, and that's what counts for consumers. Let's leave fanboyism to 12 year old console owners.
    Reply
  • nevertell 07 December 2010 19:37
    It's disappointing to see the freaky power/temperature parameters of the card when using two different displays. I was planing on using a display setup similar to that of the test, now I am in doubt.
    Reply
  • reggieray 07 December 2010 19:46
    I always wonder why they use the overpriced Ultimate edition of Windows? I understand the 64 bit because of memory, that is what I bought but purchased the OEM home premium and saved some cash. For games the Ultimate does no extra value to them.
    Or am I missing something?
    Reply
  • reggieray 07 December 2010 19:50
    PS Excellent Review
    Reply
  • theholylancer 07 December 2010 19:50
    hmmm more sexual innuendo today than usual, new GF there chris? :D

    EDIT:

    Love this gem:
    Before we shift away from HAWX 2 and onto another bit of laboratory drama, let me just say that Ubisoft’s mechanism for playing this game is perhaps the most invasive I’ve ever seen. If you’re going to require your customers to log in to a service every time they play a game, at least make that service somewhat responsive. Waiting a minute to authenticate over a 24 Mb/s connection is ridiculous, as is waiting another 45 seconds once the game shuts down for a sync. Ubi’s own version of Steam, this is not.

    When a reviewer of not your game, but of some hardware using your game comments on how bad it is for the DRM, you know it's time to not do that, or get your game else where warning.
    Reply
  • amk09 07 December 2010 19:52
    nevertellYay, I got highlighted !
    So you gonna buy it? Huh huh huh?
    Reply