GeForce GTX 570 Review: Hitting $349 With Nvidia's GF110

Benchmark Results: 3DMark Vantage

Nvidia’s new GeForce GTX 570 performs a fair bit better than its GeForce GTX 480 in this synthetic metric. Those of you anxious to compare Radeon HD 6850s in CrossFire shouldn’t be surprised to see them splitting the GeForce GTX 570 and 580 down the middle, either.

Drill down a little further and it’s easy to see that some of Futuremark’s feature tests take good advantage of CrossFire, while others don’t.

AMD does particularly well with its texture fill rate, color fill rate, and pixel shading performance. On the other hand, Nvidia excels in the GPU cloth and particle disciplines.