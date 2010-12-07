GeForce GTX 570 Review: Hitting $349 With Nvidia's GF110

Benchmark Results: 3DMark Vantage
Nvidia’s new GeForce GTX 570 performs a fair bit better than its GeForce GTX 480 in this synthetic metric. Those of you anxious to compare Radeon HD 6850s in CrossFire shouldn’t be surprised to see them splitting the GeForce GTX 570 and 580 down the middle, either.
Drill down a little further and it’s easy to see that some of Futuremark’s feature tests take good advantage of CrossFire, while others don’t.
AMD does particularly well with its texture fill rate, color fill rate, and pixel shading performance. On the other hand, Nvidia excels in the GPU cloth and particle disciplines.
There is no need to root for either one. What you really want is a healthy and competitive Nvidia to drive prices down. With Intel shutting them off the chipset market and AMD beating them on their turf with the 5XXX cards, the future looked grim for NVidia.
It looks like they still got it, and that's what counts for consumers. Let's leave fanboyism to 12 year old console owners.
When a reviewer of not your game, but of some hardware using your game comments on how bad it is for the DRM, you know it's time to not do that, or get your game else where warning.
