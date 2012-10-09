Trending

GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

By ,

Nvidia's new GeForce GTX 650 Ti is designed to fill the gap between its GeForce GTX 650 and 660. Is the GK106-based board fast enough to outmaneuver classics like the GeForce GTX 460 and Radeon HD 6850? Or, should you be looking to a 1 GB Radeon HD 7850?

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 650 Ti (GV-N65TOC-2GI)

Compared to Nvidia's reference design, Gigabyte's GV-N65TOC-2GI appears huge as a result of its massive cooler extending almost four inches beyond its PCB.

A 1033 MHz core clock is 108 MHz faster than the stock spec, but GDDR5 memory operating at 1350 MHz matches Nvidia's reference specification.

The circuit board that Gigabyte uses is the same size as Nvidia's reference model, though the component layout is clearly customized. The fact that we find memory around back indicates that we're dealing with 2 GB of capacity. Gigabyte tells us its card will sell for $170, or $175 with the Assassins Creed 3 game bundle. This is a deal that Nvidia offers with the GeForce GTX 650 Ti through select retailers (excluding China and Japan).

Gigabyte exposes a unique combination of HDMI, VGA, and two dual-link DVI connectors to support four simultaneous displays. VGA is clearly out of vogue amongst enthusiasts, but there are still plenty of screens equipped with the analog input.

Most GeForce GTX 650 Tis will undoubtedly feature auxiliary power connectors toward the back of the card. Gigabyte's implementation, however, uses an extra-long heat sink. So, the company put its six-pin plug in the middle.

Gigabyte's cooling solution employs two 95 mm fans, each 20 mm in diameter larger than the reference model's single 75 mm fan. Instead of leaning on a solid heat sink, this board features two heat pipes to purportedly transfer heat more quickly through the sink. This is easily overkill on a GeForce GTX 650 Ti, as we'll see in the thermal benchmarks.

150 Comments Comment from the forums
  • yialanliu 09 October 2012 20:24
    Awesome, finally something that mainstream budget users can afford from Nvidia, been waiting for ages!
    Reply
  • jimbaladin 09 October 2012 20:25
    40% slower than the 7850 while costing 10-20% less, and 10% faster than the 7770 while costing 25% more.

    That looks like a fail to me, and don't even get me started on how late this is.
    Reply
  • unionoob 09 October 2012 20:26
    Would be awesome if you would include HD 5770 in benchmarks vs this one too, sure its old card but would love to see how powerfull is that one compered to this one.
    Reply
  • Mike-TH 09 October 2012 20:27
    Why would you not include the GTX 660 Ti in the tests? After all, the 650 Ti and 660 Ti should be the options of the day for upgrades - why not compare them?
    Reply
  • outlw6669 09 October 2012 20:34
    nVidia, you really need to stop gimping your bandwidth!
    Seriously, such a waste of silicon that could perform quite a bit better if you just gave it a little more breathing room....
    Reply
  • tomfreak 09 October 2012 20:37
    I assume the place where it cripple the 650TI is the 16ROP as well as the 128bit bus. But the 16ROP is probably the biggest bottleneck of the card, this is the only place where u cant be fix by any OCing at all.

    With 128bit bus, they could have just leave the memory speed @ 6GHz. 5400 is pretty much ruin the thing.

    Edit: btw, this is probably one of the most useful review I see for a while. 6870/6850/560/460/7770 are all there, with benchmark of AA on and off. thumbs up for u author!
    Reply
  • Wisecracker 09 October 2012 20:45
    jimbaladin40% slower than the 7850 while costing 10-20% less, and 10% faster than the 7770 while costing 25% more.That looks like a fail to me, and don't even get me started on how late this is.
    The HD7850 and GTX 650ti are essentially the same price on New Egg.





    Reply
  • proffet 09 October 2012 20:49
    another PhysX card I suppose..
    slightly too weak for a dedicated in my book.
    I said my book as in my opinion.
    Reply
  • Iastfan112 09 October 2012 20:54
    Mike-THWhy would you not include the GTX 660 Ti in the tests? After all, the 650 Ti and 660 Ti should be the options of the day for upgrades - why not compare them?
    Because comparing cards in the ~150 dollar range to a card thats +280 dollars is asinine?
    Reply
  • cknobman 09 October 2012 21:29
    AnandTech has already released an article covering AMD officially dropping the price of the 1GB 7850 to $169 for the fall season
    This means we will easily see $150 or less after rebates and officially makes this Nvidia 650ti product a total fail. I see no reason to purchase this.
    Reply