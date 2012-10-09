GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 650 Ti (GV-N65TOC-2GI)
Compared to Nvidia's reference design, Gigabyte's GV-N65TOC-2GI appears huge as a result of its massive cooler extending almost four inches beyond its PCB.
A 1033 MHz core clock is 108 MHz faster than the stock spec, but GDDR5 memory operating at 1350 MHz matches Nvidia's reference specification.
The circuit board that Gigabyte uses is the same size as Nvidia's reference model, though the component layout is clearly customized. The fact that we find memory around back indicates that we're dealing with 2 GB of capacity. Gigabyte tells us its card will sell for $170, or $175 with the Assassins Creed 3 game bundle. This is a deal that Nvidia offers with the GeForce GTX 650 Ti through select retailers (excluding China and Japan).
Gigabyte exposes a unique combination of HDMI, VGA, and two dual-link DVI connectors to support four simultaneous displays. VGA is clearly out of vogue amongst enthusiasts, but there are still plenty of screens equipped with the analog input.
Most GeForce GTX 650 Tis will undoubtedly feature auxiliary power connectors toward the back of the card. Gigabyte's implementation, however, uses an extra-long heat sink. So, the company put its six-pin plug in the middle.
Gigabyte's cooling solution employs two 95 mm fans, each 20 mm in diameter larger than the reference model's single 75 mm fan. Instead of leaning on a solid heat sink, this board features two heat pipes to purportedly transfer heat more quickly through the sink. This is easily overkill on a GeForce GTX 650 Ti, as we'll see in the thermal benchmarks.
With 128bit bus, they could have just leave the memory speed @ 6GHz. 5400 is pretty much ruin the thing.
Edit: btw, this is probably one of the most useful review I see for a while. 6870/6850/560/460/7770 are all there, with benchmark of AA on and off. thumbs up for u author!
The HD7850 and GTX 650ti are essentially the same price on New Egg.
Because comparing cards in the ~150 dollar range to a card thats +280 dollars is asinine?
This means we will easily see $150 or less after rebates and officially makes this Nvidia 650ti product a total fail. I see no reason to purchase this.