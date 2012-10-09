GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

Benchmark Results: Batman: Arkham City
The low minimum frame rates we see in Batman: Arkham City are a result of drops in between benchmark scenes; they don't reflect real-world gameplay, as you can see from the frame rate-over-time chart. We run our first test without MSAA, but with FXAA enabled to smooth out some of the jagged lines and edges.
The GeForce GTX 650 Ti does very well, beating out all of its competition except for the Radeon HD 7850 and GeForce GTX 660 Ti.
Switching out FXAA for MSAA applies more of a load to the memory subsystem, allowing AMD's Radeon HD 6870 to pass the GeForce GTX 650 Ti. The rest of the field trails Nvidia's new value-oriented board, though the GeForce GTX 560 and Radeon HD 6850 aren't far behind.
That looks like a fail to me, and don't even get me started on how late this is.
Seriously, such a waste of silicon that could perform quite a bit better if you just gave it a little more breathing room....
With 128bit bus, they could have just leave the memory speed @ 6GHz. 5400 is pretty much ruin the thing.
Edit: btw, this is probably one of the most useful review I see for a while. 6870/6850/560/460/7770 are all there, with benchmark of AA on and off. thumbs up for u author!
The HD7850 and GTX 650ti are essentially the same price on New Egg.
slightly too weak for a dedicated in my book.
I said my book as in my opinion.
Because comparing cards in the ~150 dollar range to a card thats +280 dollars is asinine?
This means we will easily see $150 or less after rebates and officially makes this Nvidia 650ti product a total fail. I see no reason to purchase this.