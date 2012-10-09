GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

Benchmark Results: Batman: Arkham City

The low minimum frame rates we see in Batman: Arkham City are a result of drops in between benchmark scenes; they don't reflect real-world gameplay, as you can see from the frame rate-over-time chart. We run our first test without MSAA, but with FXAA enabled to smooth out some of the jagged lines and edges.

The GeForce GTX 650 Ti does very well, beating out all of its competition except for the Radeon HD 7850 and GeForce GTX 660 Ti.

Switching out FXAA for MSAA applies more of a load to the memory subsystem, allowing AMD's Radeon HD 6870 to pass the GeForce GTX 650 Ti. The rest of the field trails Nvidia's new value-oriented board, though the GeForce GTX 560 and Radeon HD 6850 aren't far behind.